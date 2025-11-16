Keir Starmer Tells BBC to “Get Its House in Order” as Trump Threatens to Sue Broadcaster for $5 Billion

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has spoken out about the storm surrounding the BBC after Donald Trump threatened to sue the broadcaster. The U.S. president says he’ll take legal action over a Panorama documentary called Trump: A Second Chance? The film aired before the 2024 election. It showed edited footage from Trump’s speech on January 6, 2021. It was the day rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Two clips from that speech were cut together so it looked like Trump said them one after the other. Trump called the edit “fraudulent” and told Fox News he plans to sue for “anywhere between $1 billion and $5 billion.” He said he had “an obligation” to act because the BBC “butchered” his words.

Trump sues the BBC for billions after editing his speech, and the left is twisting itself into knots to pretend it doesn’t matter. Watching the mental gymnastics is entertaining. If @GBNEWS did anything similar to one of their favourites, the outrage would be deafening. pic.twitter.com/llFYvamZ5q — Rael Braverman (@raelbrav) November 15, 2025

Starmer was questioned about the issue in Parliament after Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey accused Trump of trying to “destroy our BBC” and undermine press freedom. Starmer had a surprising answer. He said the broadcaster needs to “get its house in order.”

“Where mistakes are made, they do need to get their house in order,” he told lawmakers. “The BBC must uphold the highest standards, be accountable, and correct errors quickly.” But he spoke in favor of the network’s independence as well. “I will always stand up for a strong, independent BBC,” he added.

Starmer said that “some would rather the BBC did not exist,” but argued that “in an age of disinformation, the argument for impartial British news service is stronger than ever.” The controversy has already resulted high-level exits. Director General Tim Davie and News CEO Deborah Turness both resigned. BBC Chairman Samir Shah apologized for an “error of judgment.”

🚨With Donald Trump threatening to sue the BBC for $5Bn. Keir Starmer, has now intervened on behalf of the BBC and with a team of negotiators and using his special relationship with the president, he has now got the final figure up to $7Bn pic.twitter.com/W2S5w3wjjh — Tony Cuomo-Welsh Bobsleigh Team 2007 runners up (@tony_como) November 15, 2025

The network also triggered criticism from a leaked memo by Michael Prescott, a former adviser on BBC editorial standards. It is Published by The Telegraph. The memo accused the broadcaster of bias not just toward Trump, but also in its coverage of the Israel-Gaza war and transgender issues.

To quote a BBC spokesperson, “While the BBC sincerely regrets the manner in which the video clip was edited, we strongly disagree there is a basis for a defamation claim.”