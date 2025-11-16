News

Keir Starmer Tells BBC to “Get Its House in Order” as Trump Threatens to Sue Broadcaster for $5 Billion

Published on: November 16, 2025 at 7:39 AM ET

Trump’s feud with the BBC draws Starmer into the fight

Mayukh B
Mayukh B
News Writer
Donald Trump with Keir Starmer
Donald Trump with Keir Starmer. (Image via X)

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has spoken out about the storm surrounding the BBC after Donald Trump threatened to sue the broadcaster. The U.S. president says he’ll take legal action over a Panorama documentary called Trump: A Second Chance? The film aired before the 2024 election. It showed edited footage from Trump’s speech on January 6, 2021. It was the day rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Two clips from that speech were cut together so it looked like Trump said them one after the other. Trump called the edit “fraudulent” and told Fox News he plans to sue for “anywhere between $1 billion and $5 billion.” He said he had “an obligation” to act because the BBC “butchered” his words.

Starmer was questioned about the issue in Parliament after Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey accused Trump of trying to “destroy our BBC” and undermine press freedom. Starmer had a surprising answer. He said the broadcaster needs to “get its house in order.”

“Where mistakes are made, they do need to get their house in order,” he told lawmakers. “The BBC must uphold the highest standards, be accountable, and correct errors quickly.” But he spoke in favor of the network’s independence as well. “I will always stand up for a strong, independent BBC,” he added. 

Starmer said that “some would rather the BBC did not exist,” but argued that “in an age of disinformation, the argument for impartial British news service is stronger than ever.” The controversy has already resulted high-level exits. Director General Tim Davie and News CEO Deborah Turness both resigned. BBC Chairman Samir Shah apologized for an “error of judgment.”

The network also triggered criticism from a leaked memo by Michael Prescott, a former adviser on BBC editorial standards. It is Published by The Telegraph. The memo accused the broadcaster of bias not just toward Trump, but also in its coverage of the Israel-Gaza war and transgender issues.

To quote a BBC spokesperson, “While the BBC sincerely regrets the manner in which the video clip was edited, we strongly disagree there is a basis for a defamation claim.”

