NATO Chief Warns U.S. After Donald Trump Reveals Plans to Take Greenland

NATO Chief Gunther Fehlinger, Austria’s NATO enlargement committee chairman, has issued a stern warning against the U.S. if Donald Trump goes through with his plans to annex Greenland. After kidnapping Nicolás Maduro, using the military to strike Venezuela, Donald Trump revealed his next target to be Greenland.

He hinted that the U.S. needs Greenland for security and it should be a part of Washington’s security apparatus. Karoline Leavitt also confirmed that they will utilize the army to meet their goals. According to them, acquiring Greenland would help U.S. secure the Arctic region. Fehlinger warned that the US military bases in Europe will be confiscated in such an event.

TRUMP: “We NEED Greenland for national security. We HAVE to have it.” Will he *force* it from Denmark? Earlier this month Denmark’s Defence Intelligence Service officially designated America as a “Potential Security Concern..”pic.twitter.com/Hy0dLA1upe — ADAM (@AdameMedia) December 23, 2025

In his video ultimatum, Fehlinger said, “If you take it, we take every single base of the Americans from Aviano to Ramstein, from Romania, to all the other military bases will be confiscated, and you will lose it, and the whole position of American power since World War II, if you take Greenland, you have to leave.”

The video is going viral across social media. NATO Chief’s response comes after many MAGA supporters agreed to the idea of taking over Greenland. Katie Miller posted on X with a US flag over Greenland’s map, captioning it “Soon”, leading to the uproar. Fehlinger directly addressed Miller, explaining to her Europe’s advantage over the US.

He said the US needs space for global projection, and they will not have it if they act on Trump’s plans. He added they can defend Greenland without the US’ nuclear shield and bases. He ended the speech with the warning, “You go extreme, we go extreme as well. Be sure about it.”

If the US annexes Greenland we must confiscate all US bases in Europe, says Austria’s NATO enlargement committee chairman Fehlinger. “If you take Greenland, you have to leave”. pic.twitter.com/LJcwMVf5O2 — Mariska den Eelden 🇪🇺🇳🇱 (@eeldenden) January 6, 2026



If Trump sends the U.S. military to Greenland, Fehlinger said, “We will simply run the spaces ourselves, and we will run your boys home into Chicago and Ohio. And goodbye.” Needless to say, such U.S. action would meet repercussions if tensions escalate. This could also lead to the dissolution of the NATO military alliance. Moreover, Greenland allies have also come together to respond if the US ever strikes the island.

Meanwhile, Stephen Miller, Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy, claimed the U.S. won’t even need the military to take over Greenland since it has a small population.

The threat from the U.S. military remains a concern for Greenland, despite Marco Rubio sharing with the French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot that there are no such plans. European leaders have expressed a desire to defuse the situation, but have warned that if the U.S. strikes, they will act together as European partners.