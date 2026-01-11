Congress Refuses to Acknowledge Trump’s Kennedy Center Renaming Effort in Bipartisan Spending Bill

Donald Trump might have added his name to the Kennedy Center, but Congress refuses to acknowledge the change. On December 19, 2025, Trump’s name was slapped on the historic living memorial building.

According to The Irish Star, just over two weeks later, House Speaker Mike Johnson introduced a bipartisan spending package to cover the $32 million in operating expenses of the venue until September 30, 2027.

However, in the package, the building was reportedly listed as the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, rather than its new name, The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts.

Nobody wants to go there. Nobody wants to perform there. Grenell and Trump decided to make the Kennedy Center all about Grenell and Trump. Many artists and attendees have zero interest in that. You can sue, you can cry, but you can’t force people to like you. pic.twitter.com/G7KZcQY8e6 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 7, 2026

The move is a major setback for Trump, who spent the last year handpicking new board members of the venue. The board, headed by the President himself, voted to rename the building last month and drew sharp criticism from Democrats, historians, and members of the Kennedy family.

Experts have argued that the memorial was dedicated to former President John F. Kennedy after his death and cannot be named after anyone else.

According to the law, “No additional memorials or plaques in the nature of memorials shall be designated or installed in the public areas of the John F. Kennedy for the Performing Arts.”

Any change in name needs to be approved by Congress. With the spending package, the House has made it clear that it does not approve of the renaming.

The modification has significantly affected the venue, with multiple artists withdrawing from performing at the center. Audience attendance and revenue have also decreased since the renaming.

On Friday, the Washington National Opera announced its departure from the venue after more than 54 years. The Opera company revealed that it will be relocating to new venues.

It said in an official statement, “To ensure fiscal prudence and fulfill its obligations for a balanced budget, the WNO will reduce its spring season and relocate performances to new venues. This is a decision centered on doing what is best for the WNO going forward after an amicable transition.”

The Washington National Opera leaving The Kennedy Center is the absolute right call. The Kennedy Center was built as a memorial, and instead, Trump has turned it into nothing more that another stupid shitty thing for him to stick his name on. — K (@hownot2getajob) January 9, 2026

Back in December, musician Chuck Redd canceled the annual Christmas Eve jazz concert at the Kennedy Center, expressing his disappointment with the renaming. The event had been going on at the venue for two decades before the cancellation.

A number of other artists followed suit, but Interim Executive Director Richard Grenell called it a ‘political stunt’ and said, “Their actions prove that the previous team was more concerned about booking far left political activists rather than artists willing to perform for everyone regardless of their political beliefs.”

Situated in Washington, D.C., the Kennedy Center was opened to the public on September 8, 1971. The venue was established through a Congressional bill in 1958 and was envisioned as a ‘living memorial’ to Kennedy in 1964.