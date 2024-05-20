Critics Call Out Alabama Barker for Holding Baby Brother Rocky 13 with "Long, Knifed Up" Nails

Although Alabama Barker held her baby brother Rocky 13 with love, critics on social media pointed out a dangerous detail that she might have overlooked. The teenager posted a happy snap on her Instagram Story where she held Rocky up over her head. However, some fans took notice of her dagger nails close to the baby's exposed skin and shared their disapproval, per The Sun.

The heartwarming photo was uploaded on a Reddit thread where fans discussed the danger of having spikey nails around small kids. u/Catgurl slammed Alabama, "Those nails with exposed fragile baby skin makes me anxious!" u/kramdashianrowe718 echoed the same sentiment, "Agreed, poor little sugar prob getting knifed up with those acrylics."

Some other fans shared similar anecdotes, for instance, u/itsjustmebobross, narrated, "At my daycare, there's one girl who has nails that long (now if they're allowed is another thing. but she gets away with it somehow) and it always stresses me tf out. like I wear fake nails too but they're rounded and short to avoid any scratching."

More people saw the nails as a problem. u/barelythere01shockingly asked, "What are those nails?" Another critic, u/carlotta3121, failed to see the cuteness and called out, "How is it cute when you can't see anything but dagger nails?" However, u/makingburritos contradicted and explained, "Once you have them for long enough it really does become a nonissue! I don't wear nails this long anymore, but when my daughter was a baby I def had some pretty long ones."

The elder sister seemed to spend some quality time with her newly born brother from another mother, Kourtney Kardashian. Rocky 13 was born on November 1, 2023, after the Lemme founder and her Blink-182 drummer husband Travis Barker suffered fertility issues and underwent multiple failed IVFs.

Rocky 13, who was named after much thought by his father, is an addition to a big family from both sides. Kardashian is already a mother to 14-year-old Mason, 11-year-old Penelope, and 9-year-old Reign with her ex-husband Scott Disick. Meanwhile, Barker fathered two children with ex-Shanna Moakler- 20-year-old Landon and 18-year-old Alabama.

The POOSH founder raved about Barker's kids during their family's reality show The Kardashians and referred to them as her own. The aspiring rapper has mutual feelings for her stepmother. She's also been vocal about her positive influence and shared a loved-up Mother's Day tribute on her social media account.

"Happy Mother's Day Kourt," wrote Alabama, adding, "Thank you for taking care of me like one of your own, love you @kourtneykardash." However, that's not all. She penned another beautiful wish for Kardashian's 44th birthday in April 2023 and called her the "best stepmom" that she could ever ask for.

She wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Happy birthday Kourt. You're the best stepmom I could ask for, you are so caring and generous for others, you are such a family person and such a hard-working mom," alongside a photo of Kardashian sitting on Barker's lap. "Even if you don't feel good or had a hard day, you always put your family first. You have such a beautiful aura, I wouldn't want another step mom," per E! News.