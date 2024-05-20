How Benny Blanco Goes the Extra Mile for GF Selena Gomez on Dates: "She is, like, the Easiest"

Benny Blanco recently opened up about his future plans for his girlfriend, Selena Gomez, and fans swooned over it more than before, during his appearance on The Howard Stern Show. Blanco discussed the considerable effort he puts into planning dates with Gomez. "I want to do something she loves. She loves movies, so I rented out a movie theater. And she loves a comfy couch, so I took out the seats and put a huge couch in the front," Blanco told Stern, "I brought a deep fryer, items from Taco Bell, Hot Cheetos, and movie theater nachos."

Blanco further elaborated on how he meticulously prepared a plethora of snacks for their movie date, highlighting the homemade fried pickles that he skillfully crafted on-site: "I brought a nacho machine, and then we watched, you know, her favorite movie growing up was 'Almost Famous,' so we watched 'Almost Famous,' ate the damn nachos, and that's what she loves. She is, like, the easiest." Blanco's gesture and will to go the extra mile for the Single Soon hitmaker made everyone laud the music producer. On the other hand, Gomez also showed her love for Blanco on many occasions.

Gomez showed her feelings for Blanco by posting about him on her Instagram. "Your emotional endurance, positive disposition, unbelievable talent (that blows me away), undeniable humor and loving, kind heart absolutely kill me. I love you @itsbennyblanco," the post caption read. A source close to the musician told US Weekly, "He makes Selena laugh. He makes her feel secure and happy. They both think they’ve found the person they’ll be with forever. She definitely sees this relationship going the distance. They’ve talked about marriage and having children and are very much on the same page another. Selena has found the love of her life. She’s ready to settle down."

Blanco also disclosed his plans to have kids, seemingly with Gomez. "I want to have kids. That's the next goal, to check the box. I have a ton of godkids, I've got a ton of nephews. I love being around kids," he told Stern. "When I do look at her. I'm always like, ‘I don't know a world where it could be better than this,'" he added. Recalling their first date, he revealed, "It was so crazy. When we went out on our first date, I didn't even know it was a date. I remember sitting there and she's like, 'Well, I would have worn something different for this date,'" the musician continued. "What?! We're on a date?!"

Meanwhile, in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 in February, Gomez shared, "I think it's just really important to meet someone that respects you. And I think it's really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in. I'd have to say overall it's the safest that I feel. It's been really lovely and I've only grown through it, so it's awesome."