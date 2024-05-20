Ben Affleck Moved Out of House Away From Jennifer Lopez ‘Several Weeks Ago’: Per Reports

All's not well between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, per reports of US Weekly the Oscar-winning actor has left the house he shares with his wife. Neither Affleck nor Lopez, have publicly commented on the move. The couple, who married in 2022 two decades after canceling their original engagement, recently bought a $60 million mansion in Beverly Hills.

Speculation about a possible split between Lopez and Affleck emerged earlier this month when reports indicated the couple hadn't been seen together for 47 days. However, they were recently photographed side-by-side on Thursday, May 17, in images obtained by In Touch. A second source responded to the breakup rumors, informing Us Weekly that Lopez and Affleck had not ended their relationship but were dealing with marital challenges and living separately. The source also mentioned that Lopez is searching for a new property, but purely as an investment. "Jen and Ben are having issues in their marriage. They started having issues a few months ago as Jen had started ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour," the insider had revealed. Lopez is preparing to launch her This Is Me Live tour in June.

Ben Affleck always looks miserable. He left a beautiful wife and children and went for JLo. They then split. Then again, went for JLo. This time got married. Looking at them, I knew it would not last. Sometimes I think with age we can see things we never would see when young. — Shari News (@RedShar2) May 18, 2024

The concerts will highlight songs from her latest studio album, This Is Me … Now, and a short film produced by JLo with the behind-the-scenes video. Many of the tracks were inspired by her rekindled romance with Affleck. Amid ongoing rumors of marital troubles between power couple Affleck and Lopez, the Gone Girl actor was seen without his wedding ring. Photos obtained by TMZ show Affleck driving his car on Friday, May 17, holding his mobile phone with his left hand noticeably bare, according to Entertainment Tonight. Previously, the outlet was also informed by the source that Lopez has "not been paying much attention to any outside hate...She has always had to deal with criticism and knows that she is misunderstood by some. She realizes that will always be the case because she's an artist and some people don't get her or know her. Ben is 100 percent supportive of Jen and keeps it real with her. They both know this is part of the business and remind each other that you can't please everyone. They acknowledge what matters, lift each other, and encourage each other's talents and capabilities."

o que o ben affleck disse pra jlo aqui?pic.twitter.com/2JstmuTRtP — Darko (@uaidarko) February 6, 2023

Lopez and Affleck reunited in May 2021 after ending their respective relationships with Alex Rodriguez and Ana de Armas. The Air director proposed to Lopez for the second time in April 2022, and they eloped in Las Vegas that July. Only their children were present as witnesses. Lopez shares 16-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck has three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.