Harry Styles and Model Taylor Russell Part Ways After Trip to Japan

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell started dating over a year ago, captivating fans with their love story. However, the duo has called it quits after 14 months. The decision came after a trip to Japan in April, as per The US Sun. The couple's last public outing was in Tokyo, where they were spotted enjoying a leisurely bike ride. Subsequently, Russell made a solo appearance at the prestigious New York Met Gala while Styles remained in London.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Gareth Cattermole

An insider told the outlet, “Harry and Taylor have ended their relationship. They went through a rough patch after their trip to Japan and are taking some time apart. He’s been in America and she’s been in London. They made a lovely couple and it was obvious Taylor made Harry happy. Things have become strained recently though and they’ve taken some time out.” According to The Daily Mail, the alleged breakup occurred at a time when Styles was reportedly thinking of starting a family with the Canadian actress.

chat did taylor russell and harry styles actually break up???? i’m crying i loved them — karsen *ੈ✩‧₊˚ ⸆⸉ (@ikejulyforever) May 20, 2024

In March, a source revealed, "Harry feels as if he has lived ten lifetimes already, but one thing is certain, his 30s will be nothing like his 20s." The source added, "He has experienced all the fame anyone could ever want. He is now ready for the next chapter. He is in love with Taylor. He wants a family with her and this is the next phase of his life."

SINGLE DIRECTION: Harry Styles is seen arriving incognito at bandmates Louis and Liam’s hotel in Buenos Aires following his split from actress Taylor Russell https://t.co/GYebQjrJaS pic.twitter.com/LqT8zRBdvB — Faith. 🌙✨ (@ihgdabc) May 19, 2024

The exact timeframe of when Styles and Russell's paths first intertwined remains a mystery. Their first public appearance together was at the 79th Venice International Film Festival in September 2022. Subsequently, Russell was sighted in the VIP section at one of Styles’ Love On Tour performances in Vienna, Austria, in July of the same year.

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell reportedly spotted holding hands in London today. pic.twitter.com/b5y0TbeYyw — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 28, 2023

When the couple first broke up, a source said, "He's still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A. It's a very amicable decision. They're still very close friends." Both Styles and Russell have been romantically linked to other high-profile individuals in the past. Russell was rumored to have dated Timothée Chalamet after they were co-stars in Bones and All, while Styles was associated with the likes of Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, French model Camille Rowe, and Olivia Wilde.

Commenting on the nature of their relationships, earlier this month, another insider disclosed, “They’re very private about their relationship — it was months before they were even spotted holding hands — but they’re telling friends this is the real deal and they want to live together. Their home base would be London," as per OK! Magazine. In March 2023, a source spoke about their blossoming relationship and added, “They’ve been spending all their free time together, and Taylor’s gotten used to hanging out at Harry’s home [in London] more than hers, just because of its location and the privacy factor."