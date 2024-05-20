Keefe D, Tupac’s Murder Suspect, Wants to Persuade Suge Knight to Testify at Trial: Lawyer

For nearly three decades, detectives tirelessly worked to find leads in the investigation of Tupac Shakur's murder. After decades of public demand for justice, authorities finally issued a murder indictment against Duane "Keefe D" Davis. Meanwhile, Davis, a self-proclaimed gangster, apparently wants to meet with Suge Knight behind bars. Davis hopes to persuade Knight to testify in his murder trial concerning Shakur's death. Currently detained in a Las Vegas facility, Davis seemed optimistic about securing a meeting with Knight, as detailed by The US Sun.

Davis' attorney, Carl Arnold, is keen on arranging a conversation between his client and Knight, hoping to involve Knight in Davis' upcoming trial in November. Arnold believes that Knight could play a crucial role in securing Davis' acquittal. However, Knight has publicly declined to cooperate with prosecutors in Davis' case. Knight also contradicted Davis' assertions last year, denying his claims that his nephew Orlando Anderson was responsible for Shakur's shooting in 1996, as per TMZ. Intriguingly, Davis himself has admitted on multiple occasions that he got Tupac in public, with Knight allegedly driving him, in Las Vegas. Furthermore, Arnold has also confirmed his intention to subpoena Knight for the trial.

The lawyer also outlined his strategy to arrange a face-to-face meeting between Davis and Knight at the Ronald J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego. He said, "What I would like if possible is for Keefe to bail out and then we go down there together and go talk to Suge. Because, if I go down there by myself, I'm sure rightfully so, Suge will be somewhat hesitant." Additionally, an associate of Davis' also said, “Keefe has made it clear he has ‘no beef’ with Suge and that feeling is mutual. To some of us, that reaction is shocking given that he has boasted multiple times about helping his nephew get a gun and shoot at Suge and Tupac that night in Las Vegas."

They added, "They had actually seen one another since the Tupac shooting and there was no violence or trouble. Both of them know a lot about each other’s pasts... Now though, Keefe would like Suge to come to his trial as a witness. He has made his statements about the killing to media, so he could see fit to have a day in court." Speaking about this, the associate then said, “If Suge gets up and says he never saw Keefe that would be a real home run for the defense. Perhaps his testimony or even a sworn statement could be the key in Keefe walking.”

Meanwhile, as reported by USA Today, the tragic incident that claimed Shakur's life occurred on the evening of September 7, 1996. Shakur was in a BMW driven by the Death Row Records founder as part of a convoy comprising about ten vehicles when they stopped at a red light near Las Vegas Boulevard. It was then that a white Cadillac pulled up beside them, and gunfire began, fatally wounding Shakur. Despite being shot multiple times, Shakur held on for a week before passing away at University Medical Center in Las Vegas. Davis then emerged as one of the few surviving witnesses to Shakur's murder, gaining notoriety through appearances in television specials. Presently, Davis has pled not-guilty.