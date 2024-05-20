Trump Trolled After Claiming He’s a ‘Better Physical Specimen’ Than Obama: "Deeply Sick Man"

Donald Trump while delivering his keynote address at the 153rd Annual National Rifle Association Meeting in Dallas, Texas, claimed that a former doctor had opined he was a 'better physical specimen' than Barack Obama. Trump highlighted several of his greatest hits during the speech, but things soon went off script. He disclosed that he shared the same White House doctor as Obama, as per Raw Story.

Donald Trump just tried to claim that he’s “healthier” and a “better physical specimen” than President Obama. Now this is how you know he’s REALLY delusional.



This is the same guy who is falling asleep in court every single day, by the way. pic.twitter.com/soMcLi4rGi — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) May 18, 2024

"They asked him, 'Who is a better physical specimen, is it Donald Trump, or is it Obama?'" Trump recounted on Saturday, May 18. "He said, 'It is not even close, Donald Trump, not even close,' and I said, 'I love this guy. Dr. Ronny Jackson.'" The speech got many laughs from the audience gathered. However, netizens felt differently and flocked to X, to troll the Republican frontrunner.

"When it comes down to it, he’s just a deeply sick man in every way a human can be," a user slammed. Another mocked, "Today in the delirious ravings of a morbidly obese drug-addicted and dementia-addled lunatic." Chiming in a user asked rhetorically, "Why on Earth would he say this? Why would this person boast that a doctor says he is more fit than Obama?"

Donald Trump was bragging today that he's a “better physical specimen” than Obama.



To quote what Ted Cruz said about him: “A narcissist at a level I don't think this country has ever seen.” pic.twitter.com/QzMTVGANGG — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) May 19, 2024

Meidas Touch Network editor, Ron Filipkowski, tweeted, "The insecure malignant narcissist mixed with dementia and autocratic delusions of grandeur wants voters to fill the hole in his heart left by a mom who didn’t hug him as a child." Michael Steele of MSNBC, ex-chair of the RNC, echoed, "The lies dumbass people are told by dumbass people." In a similar vein, a user asserted, "Trump is a joke and a loser. He’s always been a joke and a loser. He got lucky once. Never again."

Maybe Obama should challenge him to a running race — Foonsayzee (@foonsayzee_hodl) May 19, 2024

Meanwhile, another joked, "Does he even know who he’s running against? Not sure he’s even healthier than Biden let alone Obama lol." Reiterating similar sentiments, a user quipped, "Donald, people who died last year are in better shape than you," while another outlined the definition of the word 'delusion'. As the comments poured in, another tweet read, "Trump is a walking dementia brain in a diaper."

Speaking at an NRA function in Texas, Trump says he’s “healthier” and a “better physical specimen” than President Obama.

Translation: He's falling apart medically and mentally. And he's forever obsessed with Obama. — The Shallow State (@OurShallowState) May 18, 2024

Trump has frequently thrown around Obama's name in his campaign speeches, as per Forbes. Sometimes it's a mixup or a gaffe, but most often it's on purpose. Trump's near-obsession with Obama began several years before the business mogul campaigned for president. In 2011, he made false allegations about Obama's birth country.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Win McNamee

However, in the face of growing backlash, five years later, in 2016, he retracted, “President Barack Obama was born in the United States, period.” To save face, he asserted another lie when he claimed that the 'birther movement' was started by his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton. “Hillary Clinton and her campaign of 2008 started the birther controversy. I finished it,” Trump declared.