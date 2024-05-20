Here's Why Brooklyn Beckham’s Wife Nicola Got Labeled as the 'Nightmare Bride'

A new documentary on Nicola Peltz Beckham's disagreement with her wedding planner has labeled her a "nightmare bride." The 28-year-old actress went through three event planners after the first two were unable to match the "scale" of what she had dreamed of. The social media celebrity and Transformers actress began dating in October 2019 and engaged the following year. Nicola and Beckham were married in April 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida, at her father Nelson Peltz's estate.

In their countersuit, Plan Design Events revealed hundreds of messages that demonstrated the Peltz family's "unreasonable" demands. According to the Daily Mail reports, Nelson was behaving like a "billionaire bully" and was so upset about the disorganized preparations that he considered calling off the wedding, but his wife Claudia pleaded with him against it, saying it would "destroy Nicola's career."

A few months after the wedding, Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba's Miami-based wedding planning firm, Plan Design, was sued by Nelson Peltz, despite the magnificent event that left spectators in awe. As per the court documents, they were let go after only eight days because the two had deceived the Peltz family into believing they could do the job. Nelson sought a return on his $159,000 investment; however, the planners countersought and produced hundreds of messages in which the family made demands, branding Nelson as a "billionaire bully."

A new documentary called Peltz Beckhams vs. The Planners, which delves into the behind-the-scenes drama of the 2022 wedding, will bring the Peltz battle with the wedding designers to TV screens. A "nightmare bride" and a "very, very insecure individual who is insecure about their career" are the labels attached to Nicola in it. A staggering $100,000 was allegedly spent on Nicola's hair and cosmetics, but Nelson was forbidden from knowing because he would "kill (Claudia, his wife) and be so mad," according to the complaint.

Preston Bailey, a wedding planner who was previously hired, stepped back because he was "over-committed" to other projects, which fellow celebrity planner Mark Niemierko called "one of the biggest red flags." In the documentary, it's clearly shown that Plan Design was the second wedding planner hired before a third was brought in to finish the task. Strangely enough, however, the parties settled and said as much in a joint statement: "The parties believe that this contract dispute should be resolved on the terms agreed."

Nicola and Brooklyn were married on April 10th of last year, despite the turmoil; their wedding cost £3 million. Nicola looked stunning in a Valentino wedding gown. The couple wed in a customary Jewish ceremony that honored the bride's Jewish background under a chuppah garlanded with flowers. After the marriage officiant pronounced them husband and wife, they reportedly had a passionate kiss in front of an A-list audience that included TV chef Gordon Ramsey, Desperate Housewives actress Eva Longoria, and tennis icon Serena Williams.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on December 11, 2023. It has since been updated.