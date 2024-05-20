Outraged Congresswoman Loses It When Fox News Host Brings up Her Calling Trump a ‘Whack Job'

Elise Stefanik, a maverick Republican who supports Donald Trump, became agitated with a Fox News anchor on Sunday. When Representative Stefanik appeared anchor Shannon Bream brought up a story from The New York Times that had quotes from a number of the lawmaker's old acquaintances about how she became a Trump supporter.

Yikes! Elise Stefanik gets big mad at Fox News Sunday's Shannon Bream when Bream asks her about calling Trump a "whack job" and "insulting to women" during the 2016 cycle: "Well Shannon, it's a disgrace that you would quote the New York Times with nameless, faceless--"



"They're… pic.twitter.com/1tf3s6ebOy — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 19, 2024

According to the Times piece, Stefanik said in 2016 that Trump was 'insulting to women' when he boasted on the Access Hollywood video that he enjoyed 'grabbing' women 'by the p---y.' The newspaper reportedly got a message in which Stefanik called Trump a 'whack job,' adding that she felt Trump was 'too awful and ridiculous to be taken seriously'. As reported by The Rolling Stone, clearly agitated, Stefanik retaliated, "Well, Shannon, it’s a disgrace that you would quote The New York Times with nameless, faceless false sources. But, they are quoting your friends, so I’m giving you a chance to respond to that."

“How dare you accuse me of telling the truth in 2016.” — John Collins (@Logically_JC) May 19, 2024

"But they're quoting you, Congresswoman," Bream shot back. Stefanik responded, branding her detractors as 'nameless', "No, no, no, Shannon … they’re not quoting my friends. Those names are not included because they are false smears." Bream corrected her once again, pointing out that some of her detractors had names. Reiterating that the report was a 'false smear', Stefanik attempted to draw attention to her early endorsement of Trump in public after assuming office. Stefanik said, "This is a false smear. And let me tell you … a fact, Shannon, in 2016, I was attacked as the only elected Republican from the Northeast who voted for President Trump."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

As per The Mirror, she further stated, "Going back to when he ran for 2016, which was when it was my first reelection to the House. I have strongly supported him. He is going to be the next president of the United States. The American people know that. My constituents know that. And I’m proud to be one of his strongest allies in Congress. I have always put my district first, New York 21 first and America first. And this is an opportunity for us to stop the failures of Joe Biden and elect a president who led to a booming economy, a strong national security. But my record speaks for itself, Shannon."

Stefanik: Stop using my own words against me. I’ve been on Ozempic and I want to be Trump’s VP. I just need to get new kidneys, fix my eyes like Melanie and get some blond highlights. — SarahCA (@SarahBCalif) May 19, 2024

Stefanik did not back Trump in the 2016 primary, despite her subsequent shift to the Republican side and her declaration last month that she was 'ultra-MAGA.' Even one month before the general election, she was publicly critical of the ideas he was proposing, but she often refrained from calling Trump by name. After Mike Pence's personal revolt against him in 2020 over his stolen election claims, Trump is said to be seeking a loyalist who would assimilate to his demands and whims, and Stefanik is reportedly one of many Republicans hoping to be his running mate in 2024. Numerous pieces in prominent publications like the Times have focused on her shift from being a Trump critic to a Trump loyalist, and it is evident that she has found it difficult to shed this political burden.