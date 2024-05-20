MSNBC Slams Trump for Implying 'Manchurian' Biden Should Be Put in ‘Electric Chair’ at NRA Gathering

After Donald Trump suggested at an NRA gathering that Joe Biden should be executed, the three co-hosts of MSNBC's The Weekend, along with former White House adviser, Sarah Matthews, condemned the former president. Trump called Biden 'a Manchurian candidate', alleging he had taken donations from China, Russia, and Ukraine, as per Raw Story.

According to Newsweek, Trump asserted, "If that were a Republican, he would have been given the electric chair, they would have brought back the death penalty." In response, co-host Alicia Menendez, slammed, "A reminder, in case you needed one, a political candidate alluding to the execution of a sitting president in front of the most prominent organization of gun owners — not normal."

Donald Trump accusing Joe Biden of being a Manchurian candidate who deserves the electric chair for taking money from China and Russia is the ultimate projection.



Biden doesn't owe hundreds of millions to the CCP.



Russia didn't help Joe get elected like they did Trump. pic.twitter.com/LnDjkF1zrn — thee nasty rougarou in the machine (@theerougarou) May 19, 2024

Co-host Michael Steele, who was earlier chair of the RNC, visibly unhappy, echoed Menendez, "Look, okay, so Trump is a liar, well established, we know that. The projection around Biden taking money from Russia and all these places, we know that...But, when you are standing in front of a group like the NRA, and when you are standing in front of a group that has very, very strong views about this administration, the Biden administration and Donald Trump for that matter...What is the signaling, from inside the bubble a little bit with Trump, what is the signaling that is going on there? "

Trump blasted after suggesting Biden 'would have been given the electric chair' at NRA conventionhttps://t.co/DneslO7ixP — Eagle 11 (@Eagle1190591196) May 19, 2024

Steele asked, "Is it as blatant as commenting executing a president or is it something more or something less, is it just Trump standing there running his mouth?" Ex-Trump aide, Sarah Matthews, responded, "I think that Donald Trump knows this audience that would be at a convention for the NRA are people that are a part of his base."

As a reminder, back in 2016, Russia funneled $30 million through the NRA for the benefit of the Trump election. Yesterday, at the NRA Convention, Trump spoke about Biden taking money from Russia and deserving the electric chair. No, this is not normal. Second, he is fucking… — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) May 19, 2024

"And so he's going to say things like this where it is going to rile them up and get them excited," Matthews explained. She added, "I think he knows that, in his mind, he thinks it is a joke where he's joking about 'Oh, he needs the electric chair,' but you shouldn't be talking about that with anyone in general, but especially not the sitting president."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olson

Matthews further opined that she feels like Trump does these things as "he wants to get a reaction out of them" because he "thinks it'll be entertaining." She continued, "But I think he doesn't care about how his rhetoric has gotten increasingly erratic and he has this culture of political violence. It is concerning when we are looking at it, but it follows this pattern we have seen from the 2024 campaign thus far."

"I think it is sad because we have normalized this rhetoric with Trump. Some Americans don't even think twice when he makes these comments because they are so conditioned and used to him talking like this. But this is not normal, we should not have the Republican candidate for president making jokes about executing the current sitting U.S. president," she concluded.