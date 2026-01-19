Trump Grants Clemency to Lawmaker’s Son Convicted of Meth Crimes — Critics Call Out ‘Special Treatment’

President Donald Trump is one of the most influential political figures of the century. And lately, he’s been in the hot seat for many reasons. Some of them include floating the idea of acquiring Greenland, defending ICE in the Minneapolis shooting, and his usual rants on Truth Social. It looks like he’s added one more thing to the list: special treatment for his associates.

According to the Office of the Pardon Attorney, Congressman Steve Womack’s son, James Phillip Womack, has been “quietly commuted” by Trump. The announcement was made by the U.S. Department of Justice via an executive grant of clemency.

The Congressman is Arkansas’ representative and has been a Trump ally for years.

Womack’s son was sentenced to eight years in prison after he was caught distributing more than 5 grams of meth in May 2024. James was also asked to pay a $1,900 fine and a 5-year supervised visit upon his release. This sentence releases Womack’s son from prison. Although James doesn’t have to complete his prison sentence, he still has to serve a five-year supervised release.

The Congressman expressed his profound gratitude to Trump for commuting his son’s sentence. Womack thanked the POTUS for his “gracious and thoughtful” actions, per KATV.

The Arkansas Rep explained,

“The commutation has allowed my son to be with his family during a profoundly difficult time…”

While the Arkansas Congressman said good things about Trump after his son’s release, critics online didn’t take kindly to the news. Several critics and supporters called Trump out for Womack’s son allegedly getting ‘special treatment.’

June 2024: Rep. Steve Womack‘s (R-AR) son James Phillip Womack sentenced to 8 years in prison after pleading guilty to distributing methamphetamine.” Jan. 2026: Trump commutes James’s sentence. I thought stopping drug trafficking was Trump’s big thing?

A user on X pointed out the contrast between Trump’s beliefs on ridding America of drugs and then releasing a convicted felon who distributed drugs. The user asked in the post, “I thought stopping drug trafficking was Trump’s big thing?”

Another one wondered, “So how much taxpayer money was stuffed into Trump’s pocket for this one?” A third one said, “The hypocrisy and corruption are off the charts.” A fourth one pointed out, “Trump appears to be pro-drug dealer. Self-evident given his repeated pardons of drug dealers.”

A fifth one sarcastically mentioned, “You can deal deadly drugs in Trump’s America if he likes your daddy.” A final one highlighted, “NO drug dealer should ever be pardoned. This is buying Womack’s loyalty when it comes to votes.”

This isn’t the first time Womack’s son has been in trouble with the law. In 2018, James was arrested after a car containing meth, drug paraphernalia, and a firearm was linked to him.

For his many felony charges, he was sentenced to 9 years in prison in 2019. However, he was released in 2020 as a result of the Arkansas Department of Corrections’ COVID-19 response. Womack’s son is still distributing drugs.