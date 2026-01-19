Michael McCaul Tells Trump: Invading Greenland Means “War With NATO”

Donald Trump is at the center of controversy again, thanks to his renewed talk of taking Greenland. His options to do so are very public and include purchasing, pressuring, or maybe even using military force. A rare bipartisan response has urged Trump to stop.

One recent warning came from Rep. Michael McCaul, the Texas Republican and former chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. He was on ABC’s This Week and said that a U.S. military move on Greenland would declare war on America’s allies.

“For him to militarily invade would turn Article 5 of NATO on its very head,” McCaul said.

Thus, he said, it would put the United States “at war with NATO itself.” McCaul’s argument is factual, and it is because the U.S. already has military access to Greenland. Washington can operate, expand, and reinforce its military presence on the island without any force due to a 1951 defense agreement with Denmark. It was signed in the aftermath of World War II.

Though McCaul said,

Though McCaul said,

“If we want to put more military in there, we can. We don’t have to invade it.”

Trump, however, believes the U.S. needs to have Greenland as there is Russian and Chinese activity in the Arctic. He’s spoken about buying the island outright. Plus, now he has threatened sweeping tariffs on Denmark and several European allies unless they agree with his Greenland vision.

In response, leaders like European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she spoke with NATO leadership and heads of government. She said Europe would defend Greenland’s sovereignty “with solidarity and resolve.” French President Emmanuel Macron also warned against intimidation and said that the UN Charter isn’t optional.

Even Republicans like Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska slammed the proposed tariffs as “punitive” and counterproductive. They know that these would only fracture NATO and be a strategic advantage for Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping.

Tillis also calls the idea of coercing an ally to seize territory “stupid.”

GOP Sen. Thom Tillis slammed Stephen Miller: “You know what makes me cranky? Stupid…You don’t speak on behalf of this U.S. senator or Congress. You can say it may be the position of the president that Greenland should be a part of the US, but it’s not the position of this… pic.twitter.com/qi8rg8XjfX — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) January 7, 2026

Former Vice President Mike Pence cautioned that Trump is fracturing America’s relationships with the entire NATO alliance. Rand Paul called the whole thing “ridiculous” as there was no emergency in Greenland that needs brinkmanship.

Meanwhile, Denmark’s prime minister, Mette Frederiksen, said Europe “won’t be blackmailed.” Protests have occurred in both Denmark and Greenland, where polling shows overwhelming opposition to becoming American.

Do you think it’s a high-stakes bluff gone too far?