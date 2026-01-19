President Donald Trump could have ended his night in countless ways. Instead, he chose to hate another woman. This time, he called out Ilhan Omar, constantly complaining about his administration, and suggested she should be deported to Somalia.

The president took to Truth Social, calling the Congresswoman a “constant complainer” who loathes the welfare of the United States. He continued his rant and lambasted her arrogant attitude, and recommended that she should be in jail.

🚨 BOOM! PRESIDENT TRUMP ON ILHAN OMAR: “She supposedly came into our country by marrying her BROTHER!” “Well, if that’s true, she shouldn’t be a congresswoman, and we should throw her the HELL out of the country!” Expel, denaturalize, DEPORT.🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/4fWUbUSMXN — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 30, 2025

However, he then suggested that she deserves an even worse punishment, and she should be sent back to Somalia. He briefly showcased his disdain for the East African country and believed that she might “MAKE SOMALIA GREAT AGAIN.”

As per CBS News, Omar had previously criticized President Trump’s scathing attack on Renee Nicole Good, aka the 37-year-old mom who was shot and killed by ICE agents in Minneapolis. She said it is unacceptable for the Trump administration to defend those involved in the incident. She condemned them for releasing public statements “without a full investigation.”

She added,

“If they’re saying we shouldn’t believe our eyes, then let the investigation take place before you characterize this mother of three as a domestic terrorist.”

The Minnesota Democrats demanded that the administration provide them with the “documentation” they have referred to. She said she was speaking on behalf of Minnesotans, saying that Good was “agitating” and tried to flee the scene. She said she could not believe how they are twisting the narrative against the American people.

Ilhan Omar not only married her brother, but she is openly loyal to Somalia. She shouldn’t be in America at all, let alone in congress. She’s a foreign spy working on behalf of Somalia. It’s a disgrace hat she hasn’t been thrown out of America yet. pic.twitter.com/FSQZGfdUX2 — MAGAt (@MAGAt4547) November 30, 2025

In another TRUTH post, he called her out on the ongoing ICE operation in Minneapolis. He accused the region’s Democrats of providing a helping hand to the criminals, rather than helping them, wondering if the Minnesotans approve of their actions. He asked,

“Why is Minnesota fighting this? Do they really want murderers and drug dealers to be ensconced in their community? The thugs that are protesting include many highly paid professional agitators and anarchists. Is this really what Minnesota wants?”

He called out Governor Tim Walz and Ilhan Omar for the fraud that had taken place in the state, and they are going to take care of it. Ilhan Omar has recently been in the crosshairs of the POTUS. But he crossed the line when he was discussing the $130 million cash transfers from Minneapolis by Somali immigrants. He flared up the theory of Omar’s first husband being her brother.

He wrote,

“Loser Rep. Omar (…) married her brother (gross!)”

A conspiracy theory had been lingering on the internet, which claimed that Omar put on a sham to secure her brother a green card to the Land of Opportunity. However, the rumor fizzled out as concrete evidence did not back the claims. Time and again, Trump has used this card against Ilhan Omar and showcased his negative outlook on immigrants from African countries.