Experts Are Concerned WIth Donald Trump’s Hateful Behavior After He Insulted Another Female Journalist

Donald Trump and women together in the same sentence often brew trouble, as the former would ridicule them publicly. There have been countless incidents of him belittling the female journalists for asking questions that even a 7-year-old can answer.

The President has continued being a misogynist and launched another scathing attack on a woman journalist when he spoke to the media aboard Air Force One on Sunday. According to the White House’s official YouTube channel, Trump mentioned that he was going to meet the military officials to take the necessary steps against Iran.

Since the questions were based on the protests currently going on in the Middle Eastern country, where the officials are taking unlawful actions to stop the protestors. One of the journalists asked, “Which options have you been briefed on?” and if he was meeting with his “senior officials.”

As once again every other journalists stand by quietly and say nothing.. — Susan Stockamp (@stockampmama) November 28, 2025

The POTUS asked her if she wanted him to give the complete details of the plan. He then asked her which network she was with. She answered, “I’m with this U.S. White House TV pool.” He looked visibly confused and asked again, “What network are you with?” The journalist answered, “I’m with CNN, sir.” Trump replied,

“Why don’t you just say I’m with CNN? She says, ‘I’m with the White House pool.’And I say, ‘What—’ You’re with CNN. You’re with fake news. ‘Cause CNN is fake news.”

He overlooked her question and asked journalists from other media outlets to give him a real “question.” Later, in the video, a journalist resurfaced Iran’s threat to the US and asked if he is concerned about it. The President replied, “If they do that, we will hit them at levels that they’ve never been hit before.”

I have never, and I mean never been more disgusted in a President in my entire life. Just who the hell does he think he is speaking to women like this?

First, he calls the woman on the plane a piggy, now he calls this journalist stupid.

I have had it!!🤬

Absolutely no respect. pic.twitter.com/RBSUNiYt9N — Heidi 🏖 🐬💙🍹🌊 (@Brodiesmom68) November 28, 2025

When a journalist asked if Iran takes his threat seriously, he pushed back, saying, “I think so. Don’t you think so, CNN?” Once again, he ridiculed the question, “She says—CNN—‘Do you think they take your threats seriously?’” In a sarcastic tone, he continued,

“Don’t you think? She says, ‘CNN. Do you think they take your threat seriously? ‘Wouldn’t you say they do after all of the things we’ve done? What a stupid question!”

In an exclusive report from HuffPost, Kari J. Winter stated that his “aggressive insults” not only showcase the “hateful stew boiling inside of him” but also how he responds to questions. She said,

“It also reveals that he does not know how to formulate reasoned responses to reasonable questions. His violent flashes of anger suggest an unhinged mind, frankly. He seems incapable of offering restrained, coherent, informative answers.”

The professor explained that the POTUS’ “explosive behavior” is a concerning matter for everyone. In his case, it is all the more concerning because he has a “nuclear arsenal under his command.” Alexandra Cromer, a licensed professional counselor, believes his insults of female journalists stem from “misogynistic thinking.”

More importantly, he thinks women are less than not just him but “men in general.” The expert claimed that having such a belief in a leader is “downright dangerous,” as he actively attempts to maintain dominance in the power structure and build obedience around him. Thus, showcasing common traits of misogyny and attacking them.