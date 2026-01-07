Mary Trump Calls Out Donald Trump Over Barron’s Links to Andrew Tate

Once again, President Donald Trump gets called out on the internet for his misogynistic views. This time, it’s Mary Trump, his niece, who called him out as someone who has dedicated his life to protecting abusers.

In the newest YouTube video of Mary Trump Media, she discusses how her uncle proudly continues the family tradition of being a misogynist. Though she claims that it is hardly news at this point in time, as over the years he has proudly associated with the likes of Jeffrey Epstein and Steven Miller.

But her estranged uncle has taken things further in his 2024 campaign. Mary Trump stated that he latched onto the fan following of famous “influencers” of the manosphere and played several clips. She claimed that he saw this as a golden opportunity to “latch on to their young, predominantly white male audience.”

No way Tate wants to text Barron to offer himself to Trump to be his press secretary in the White House😭😭 If only 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZYQwO2HpRI — The Real World (@AccessTRW) November 7, 2024

She, then, brought her attention to the Tate Brothers, who have “massive influence” in spreading misogynistic views. The brothers have faced criminal charges in Romania and in the UK and were even investigated by US law enforcement, facing charges of trafficking young women and r**e.

Both Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan Tate, were detained in Romania, keeping them under house arrest. But, in this period, their travel ban was briefly lifted as they travelled to the US. Mary Trump referred to a report from the New York Times in the video. She even claimed that it was the “Trump regime.” She further added,

“Andrew Tate spent years courting high-profile conservatives and some of Donald’s top advisers. He made it very, very clear that he was a huge supporter of Donald Trump’s. And with his massive social media following, that’s all you need for Donald Trump to do whatever he can to make sure, regardless of the horrific crimes you’ve committed, you get to be free.”

When Trump was asked if he knew about Tate’s release, he lied, stating that he “I know nothing about that.” Mary Trump lambasted his administration, mockingly asking, “Is there anything Donald knows anything about that goes on in his administration?” Later in the video, she discussed Barron Trump’s devotion to Andrew Tate and how he is a “huge fan” of the manosphere influencer.

Trump says Barron Trump convinced him to stream with Adin Ross. According to his father, Barron is a “big fan” of Ross. Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/n04A7dW1E7 — AF Post (@AFpost) August 5, 2024

Disgusted by Donald Trump’s action, she called him a “disgraceful, despicable parent.” She said,

“Now, imagine what kind of… oh gosh, what’s the word? Um, disgraceful, despicable parent you would need to be in order to think it’s okay for your son to listen to and admire a monster like Andrew Tate.”

In a separate report from the New York Times, it was revealed that Barron Trump shares a close friendship with James Waller, the “third brother” of the Tate Brothers. The report also stated that Waller played the “big brother” to the 19-year-old, frequently visiting Mar-a-Lago and advising him on dating.

Additionally, Waller also mentioned that they had a Zoom call with Andrew Tate when the president’s son visited his tailor. Together, the three jumped to a conclusion that the s*x trafficking and r**e charges from the authorities were purely political.