“What a Stupid Question”– Trump Fumes at Female Journalist (Again) Over Iran Query

Not a month goes by without an incident involving Donald Trump snapping at female journalists for asking him questions. A female journalist from CNN asked Trump on Air Force One, “Do you think Iran takes your threats seriously?”

Trump replied to the female journalist, saying, “I think so. Don’t you think so, CNN? Don’t you think so? Wouldn’t you say that they probably do at this point? After going through it for years with me, being hit—Soleimani, al-Baghdadi—the Iran nuclear threat wiped out. Don’t you think?” he said.

Trump went on to mock the reporter and added, “Don’t you think – and then you just had Venezuela. Don’t you think, she says, CNN, ‘do you think they take your threat seriously?’ Wouldn’t you say they do after all of the things we’ve done? What a stupid question.”

The video of Trump’s interaction with the CNN journalist was shared by the Official White House Rapid Response account on X.

CNN: Do you think Iran takes your threats seriously? @POTUS: “Wouldn’t you say that they probably do at this point, after going through it for years with me?… Soleimani, al-Baghdadi, the Iran nuclear threat wiped out… What a stupid question.” pic.twitter.com/lE1Ygwu5px — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) January 12, 2026

Needless to say, a lot of netizens trolled Trump for his inability to answer questions from reporters. “I guess it’s funny that he continuously tries to silence those who question his terrible decisions,” a netizen asked on X.

Another X user wrote, “Being loud is not the same as being strong. Leaders should answer questions, not turn them into jokes. Real leadership shows in calm replies and clear action.” A third netizen added to the conversation, “He’s such a little baby, an actual leader would speak to any press because it’s the right of the citizens to get reporting. What a loser.”

Trump’s repeated misogynistic attacks on female journalists are so frequent that it is almost tough to keep up. The President has been repeatedly schooled for his behavior with reporters. Last year, when a journalist raised a question about the Epstein Files, Trump shut her down, saying, “Quiet, quiet, Piggy,” for which he received a lot of flak online.

During the White House Christmas reception, Trump was distracted by a reporter in the crowd and told her that she looked like his daughter, Ivanka. “You look just like Ivanka, which is a great compliment, actually. Boy, you look like Ivanka. Has anyone ever told you that? I’m looking and saying, Is that Ivanka? Can you just turn around for the camera? Doesn’t she look like Ivanka? It’s the most unbelievable thing,” Trump awkwardly said during the session.

On another occasion, Trump took a personal jibe at an ABC reporter. He called her a “terrible” person. He said, “You could even ask that same question… you’re a terrible person and a terrible reporter. You ought to go back and learn how to be a reporter. No more questions from you.”

.@POTUS TORCHES @marykbruce — then dismantles her question: “You’re a terrible person and a terrible reporter… I have nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein. I threw him out of my club many years ago because I thought he was a sick pervert — I guess I turned out to be right.” pic.twitter.com/o0EhrHW1mz — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 18, 2025

Trump has also been accused of mansplaining to a reporter. When asked by a journalist, “You are the most powerful man on earth. Why don’t you just enable Ukraine to finish this war tomorrow?” Trump ended up saying, “Well, if you knew anything about what you were talking about. You do? I don’t think you do, really, I don’t think you do, because it’s a little bit more complicated than that.”

Q: “You are the most powerful man on earth. Why don’t you just enable Ukraine to finish this war?” Trump: “Well, if you knew anything about what you were talking about…I don’t think you do. It’s a little more complicated than that.” pic.twitter.com/N56BKlwESM — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) October 20, 2025

It’s not just snapping and mansplaining female journalists that Trump has quite a bit of a reputation for. He has also made misogynistic remarks lately. During a serious press briefing, Trump, instead of answering a question pressed by a female reporter, went on to say, “I just like to watch her talk. Good job. Good job. Thank you, darling.” He garnered a lot of criticism on social media for the same.