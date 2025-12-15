“Can He Be Any More Embarrassing” – Trump Complimenting Reporter for Looking Like Ivanka Sparks Backlash

No Donald Trump press briefing session or event is complete without a dash of backlash, and that is exactly what happened at the recently held White House Christmas reception. At the event, Trump complimented a female reporter for bearing a resemblance to his daughter, Ivanka Trump.

Trump gets distracted by a woman in the crowd he says looks like Ivanka and has her turn for the cameras pic.twitter.com/MZFrsTVTNH — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 14, 2025

“You look just like Ivanka, which is a great compliment, actually,” Trump told the reporter at the event. He added, “Boy, you look like Ivanka. Has anyone ever told you that? I’m looking and saying, Is that Ivanka?”

Trump then asked the reporter to turn around, face the cameras, and added, “Can you just turn around for the camera? Doesn’t she look like Ivanka? It’s the most unbelievable thing.”

Trump, who is known for his repeated misogynistic attacks on female reporters, is often schooled for his inappropriate conduct with the media. This time, too, the Internet was not too pleased with his comment.

A netizen wrote on X, “I hope he keeps his inside thoughts inside.” Another X user flagging Trump’s comment as “inappropriate,” wrote, “Can he be any more embarrassing and inappropriate?” Another one, “This is not normal.”

A section of the Internet was quick to school Trump for the same. “No other President would act this way and get away with it, but this one does it so often it gets written off as Trump being Trump. Shame,” a netizen wrote.

A glance at what the comments section looked like. It was flooded with remarks like, “He is so weird OMG,” and “That’s called a creepy President.”

Some even pointed out how easily Trump gets distracted when discussing a topic. “A President can’t stay focused for two minutes but wants you to trust him with wars, borders. This isn’t leadership. It’s a reality show with a launch code,” a comment on the video featuring Trump read.

Inputs from some more users – “He is so creepy,” read one of the remarks. Some even described the incident as a “total clown show.” Similar thoughts echoed in a comment that read, “He gets too easily distracted and goes off on these crazy tangents.”

This isn’t the first time that Trump has featured in the news for a comment that he made about his daughter, Ivanka. In an old interview, around 2006, Trump said on ABC’s The View, “I’ve said that if Ivanka weren’t my daughter, perhaps I would be dating her,” for which he was massively criticized.

Earlier this year, the Internet was utterly disgusted by Trump’s comment about a female journalist. “I just like to watch her talk. Good job, good job, darling,” he said.

Trump ignores a question from a woman reporter but says, “I just like to watch her talk. Good job. Thank you darling.” pic.twitter.com/IHLTAiOe4F — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 14, 2025

Soon after, Trump was slammed for his “quiet, piggy” comment that he made after a female journalist questioned him. Trump has been frequently seen snapping at reporters, especially female journalists.

The chatter around the “piggy” comment controversy wasn’t even done when Trump called a journalist a “terrible person” for simply doing her job. She questioned the President about the Epstein list. “It’s not the question that I mind. It’s your attitude. I think you are a terrible reporter. It’s the way you ask these questions. You start with a man who’s highly respected, asking him a horrible, insubordinate, and just a terrible question,” Trump had said, slamming the journalist.

This wasn’t the sole instance of Trump snapping at a journalist. He mansplained to a reporter when she pressed a question at a press briefing in October. Instead of addressing the issue, Trump told the reporter, “Well, if you knew anything about what you were talking about. You do? I don’t think you do, really, I don’t think you do, because it’s a little bit more complicated than that.”