Donald Trump Goes Off Script at White House Christmas Reception, Rants About Snakes and Ivanka

American President Donald Trump has made a name for himself for going off script and, talk about nearly anything at conferences and meetings. He often gets fixated on particular topics that have no connection to the actual event he might be attending and continue talking about them.

A similar moment unfolded recently when Trump was speaking at the White House Christmas reception on Sunday. He suddenly pivoted to talking about snakes about during the holiday event and said, “[Peru] is known to be a rather rough place when it comes to dangerous creatures.

He then added, “28,000 people die a year from a snakebite, a certain snake. It’s a viper. It’s said to be the most poisonous snake in the world.” However, Trump’s remarks were not accurate while providing the information as The Daily Beast reported, “the most venomous snake in the world is the inland taipan, which is native to Australia. A 2020 study evaluating snakebites in the Americas found that about 2,150 occurred annually in Peru, resulting in roughly 10 deaths between 2000 and 2015.”

Trump as he rambles on and on about snakes: “Look how quiet everybody is” pic.twitter.com/7zHthQx8BE — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 14, 2025

Trump then rambled through other topics and “interesting” stories before suddenly spotting a woman in the crowd and saying, “Boy, you look like Ivanka.” He then added, “Has anyone ever told you that? I’m looking and saying, ‘is that Ivanka?’” He took things a step further and said, “Can you just turn around for the camera?”

Donald Trump also sought validation from the White House audience for his observation, asking them, “Doesn’t she look like Ivanka? It’s the most unbelievable thing.” He again addressed the woman, saying, “You look just like Ivanka, which is a great compliment, actually.”

It is worth noting that Trump has previously made several unusual comments about his own daughter, including stating that he would date her if he were not her father. Speaking on The Howard Stern Show in 2003, Trump claimed that Ivanka is one of the “great beauties of the world” before going on to compliment her physical features. This is not how fathers typically speak about their daughters, and Trump’s remarks about Ivanka raised eyebrows.

In 2006, when Donald Trump appeared on ABC’s The View, he once again talked about Ivanka, saying, “I’ve said that if Ivanka weren’t my daughter, perhaps I would be dating her.” This was a bizarre way of speaking about his own daughter and hinted at the troubling way Trump appeared to view Ivanka.

Another moment that drew attention during the holiday event, aside from Trump’s remarks about Ivanka and snakes, was his noticeably sweaty appearance, which some interpreted as a possible sign of health issues. Trump’s health has been a recurring subject of concern throughout his second term, and despite assurances from Trump and his administration that everything is fine, there have been visible signs suggesting the president may not be in good health.

Moreover, Donald Trump has been seen falling asleep during various press conferences and meetings, which has further fueled speculation about potential health issues. Sunday’s bizarre rant and remarks about Ivanka, combined with his profuse sweating, only intensified those concerns.