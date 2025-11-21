From “Piggy” to “Terrible Person”- Trump’s Repeated Misogynistic Attacks on Female Reporters

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that US President Donald Trump has built quite a bit of a reputation when it comes to dealing impolitely with the media, especially female reporters simply asking him relevant questions.

Trump, who has repeatedly lashed out at female journalists during recent press briefings, has been labeled “misogynistic” for his conduct and has often been schooled by a section of the Internet for his “inappropriate” behavior, especially with the comments made at the expense of female journalists.

Trump, who often occupies the headline space for misogynistic comments and snapping at female journalists, recently shut a Bloomberg reporter when asked a question about the Epstein Files. Pointing a finger at the journo, Trump said, “Quiet, quiet, Piggy.”

On Thursday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt bizarrely justified Trump’s “piggy” comment. “You’ve all seen it yourself. You’ve experienced it yourselves. And I think it’s one of the many reasons that the American people re-elected this president because of his frankness. And he calls out fake news when he sees it. He gets frustrated with reporters when you lie about him, when you spread fake news about him and his administration,” Karoline Leavitt said, defending the President at a presser.

Shortly after the “piggy” comment controversy, Trump snapped at another female reporter from ABC News. Trump was asked, “Why wait for Congress to release the Epstein files? Why not just do it now?” A furious Trump replied to the reporter rather disrespectfully, calling her a “terrible person” among other things.

“It’s not the question that I mind. It’s your attitude. I think you are a terrible reporter. It’s the way you ask these questions. You start off with a man who’s highly respected, asking him a horrible, insubordinate, and just a terrible question,” Trump said.

He didn’t just stop there. Trump further took a swipe at the ABC reporter, adding, “You could even ask that same question… you’re a terrible person and a terrible reporter. You ought to go back and learn how to be a reporter. No more questions from you.”

.@POTUS TORCHES @marykbruce — then dismantles her question: “You’re a terrible person and a terrible reporter… I have nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein. I threw him out of my club many years ago because I thought he was a sick pervert — I guess I turned out to be right.” pic.twitter.com/o0EhrHW1mz — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 18, 2025

Trump’s utter disrespect of female journalists is not just restricted to lashing out at them. He even tried mansplaining to a reporter. Last month, Trump did a presser while hosting Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the White House. Latika Bourke from The Nightly Australia asked Trump, “You are the most powerful man on earth. Why don’t you just enable Ukraine to finish this war tomorrow?”

Trump, in his signature style, replied to the journalist, “Well, if you knew anything about what you were talking about. You do? I don’t think you do, really, I don’t think you do, because it’s a little bit more complicated than that.” He added, “It sounds easy. We’re in the process of trying to make a deal. If we make a deal, that’s great. If we don’t make a deal, it’ll be … a lot of people are going to be paying a big price.” Needless to say, Trump was trolled a great deal for mansplaining to the journalist.

Q: “You are the most powerful man on earth. Why don’t you just enable Ukraine to finish this war?” Trump: “Well, if you knew anything about what you were talking about…I don’t think you do. It’s a little more complicated than that.” pic.twitter.com/N56BKlwESM — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) October 20, 2025

In October alone, there were multiple instances of Trump misbehaving with female reporters. Trump was accompanied by Argentine President Javier Milei and US Vice President JD Vance when the incident took place. At a press conference, a female reporter asked the President, “As China deepens its presence in Latin America, what role do you see for the U.S.?”

Trump looked at Vance, and instead of straight away answering the comment straight away, he made a rather misogynistic comment at the journalist. “I just like to watch her talk. Good job. Good job. Thank you, darling,” he said. The Internet was disgusted by Trump’s comment.

Trump ignores a question from a woman reporter but says, “I just like to watch her talk. Good job. Thank you darling.” pic.twitter.com/IHLTAiOe4F — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 14, 2025

Last month, a reporter posed a question about the Argentina beef deal. “What do you have to say to US farmers who feel that the deal is benefiting Argentina more than it is them?” the reporter asked Trump.

POTUS went on to assume that the journalist isn’t well-versed with the subject and told her, “Look, look, Argentina is fighting for its life, young lady. You don’t know anything about it. Nothing is benefiting Argentina. They’re fighting for their life. You understand what that means?” As always, his sexist comment garnered a lot of flak from netizens.

Besides these instances, Trump has previously used other derogatory words for female journalists. He referred to one as a “loser.” He also described another reporter as a “nasty person” during a media interaction earlier.