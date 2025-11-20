Karoline Leavitt Defends Trump’s Controversial “Piggy” Remark – “President is Very Frank and Honest”

Donald Trump’s distasteful “Quiet, piggy” comment aimed at a female reporter questioning him about the Epstein Files has snowballed into a never-ending controversy. Trump was slammed big time for his comment. Now, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has offered a bizarre explanation for the same.

During a recent press briefing, Karoline Leavitt was asked by one of the reporters stationed there, “What did the President mean when he called reporter Piggy?” Karoline Leavitt began to answer by calling Trump “very frank and honest with everyone in this room.”

Q: What did the president mean when he called a reporter “piggy”? LEAVITT: Look, the president is very frank & honest with everyone in this room. You’ll all seen it yourself. You’ve all experienced it yourselves. And I think it’s one of the many reasons the American people… pic.twitter.com/zgEONn3e5v — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 20, 2025

She continued, “You’ve all seen it yourself. You’ve experienced it yourselves. And I think it’s one of the many reasons that the American people re-elected this president because of his frankness. And he calls out fake news when he sees it. He gets frustrated with reporters when you lie about him, when you spread fake news about him and his administration.”

Karoline went on to call Trump the “most transparent president in history,” which is contrary to Trump’s latest press briefings, where he has been dodging all Epstein-related questions or labelling almost every news network “fake news.”

“And he gives all of you in this room, as you all know, unprecedented access. You are in the Oval Office almost every day asking the president questions,” the White House Press Secretary added.

Karoline Leavitt then compared Trump’s Presidential term to that of Joe Biden and claimed that the latter “lied” and didn’t take up questions. “I think the president being frank, and open, and honest to your faces rather than hiding behind your backs is frankly a lot more respectful than what you saw in the last administration — where you had a president who lied to your face and then didn’t speak to you for weeks and hid upstairs and didn’t take your question,” Karoline continued.

She signed off her response with these words, “So I think everyone in this room should appreciate the frankness and the openness that you get from President Trump on a near-daily basis.”

The controversy began when a Bloomberg reporter questioned Trump about the Epstein Files and the President pointed a finger at her and said, “Quiet. Quiet, piggy.” Earlier this week, a White House official defended the President’s comment in an interaction with the Daily Beast, saying, “This reporter behaved in an inappropriate and unprofessional way toward her colleagues on the plane. If you’re going to give it, you have to be able to take.”

Just a day after Trump made the “piggy” remark, he snapped at another female reporter at a press briefing. “It’s not the question that I mind. It’s your attitude. I think you are a terrible reporter. It’s the way you ask these questions. You start off with a man who’s highly respected, asking him a horrible, insubordinate, and just a terrible question,” Trump told the reporter when she asked him about the Epstein Files. He even claimed that he would take away the license from ABC News, the network that the reporter was representing.

Meanwhile, Karoline Leavitt recently occupied a spot on the list of trends after Saturday Night Live (SNL) produced a sketch based on her recent press briefings. “White House press briefing with Karoline Leavitt and Trump,” SNL titled the sketch. The sketch featured Ashley Padilla portraying the role of Karoline Leavitt, saying, “I’ll open the floor to questions starting with Kaitlan Collins from CNN — who I openly hate.” When asked questions, the reel version of Karoline is seen dodging them all.