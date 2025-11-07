“You’re Fake News” – Donald Trump Dismisses NBC Reporter Over Walmart Thanksgiving Meal Question

The curious case of Donald Trump and his labelling almost every media house “fake news” continues. Trump was hosting Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban when he opened the White House for questions from journalists.

As is the drill, a reporter questioned Trump about the Walmart Thanksgiving meal, which triggered him bigtime. “Mr. President, since you brought up the Walmart Thanksgiving meal, and it is cheaper, but it also contains less,” the reporter asked.

Trump, straight-up, dismissed the question because the reporter happened to be from NBC. “I haven’t heard that,” Trump said, asking the journalist, “Who are you with?” On learning that she is from NBC, he interrupted, “You’re fake news. NBC’s gone down the tubes with most of the rest of them.”

Reporter: On the Walmart thanksgiving meal, it is cheaper but it also contains less Trump: I haven’t heard that. Who are you with? Reporter: NBC Trump: Fake news pic.twitter.com/QZt8PaP4nW — Acyn (@Acyn) November 7, 2025

The not-so-surprising follow-up to Trump’s dismissal act was the wave of backlash that he received on social media as the video made its way to X. “How is it fake news when Walmart released the list?” a curious X user questioned. Another one read, “Fake news = facts I don’t like.”

“Any truth that goes against what Trump wants you to think is suddenly fake news. I seriously think he would say something like that if Fox asked the same question,” noted another. Slamming Trump, a netizen commented, “Fake news is the battle cry of the proudly ignorant.”

A section of the Internet tried to decode Trump’s relationship with the media, which is nothing short of a rollercoaster ride (more on that later). “And the moment a reporter mentions the missing portions, he does what he always does: → Pretend he never heard it → Ask who they work for → Yell fake news and hope the crowd forgets the question. It’s not a presidency… It’s a reflex,” an X user pointed out.

Some even gave a shout-out to the journalist. “Bravo to a reporter that actually did their job,” read a remark. “How is this acceptable in America? You don’t have to like a particular reporter, but you do have to answer questions honestly. Attacking journalists is evasive and juvenile behavior,” another one wrote, echoing similar thoughts.

Dismissing truth is what this user perceived Trump’s statement to be. “‘I haven’t heard that.’ Admitting his ignorance. Furthermore, dismissing truths which are inconvenient to his agenda,” the comment read.

President Trump’s complicated relationship with the media needs no introduction, but for those who require one. It is Fox News that has often been accused of being pro-Trump. On Wednesday, the network honored First Lady Melania Trump with the ‘Patriot of the Year Award’ despite her largely being away from the spotlight and the White House.

Ironically, Trump also accused Fox News of “fake spin” in one of his Truth Social entries earlier this year. Trump was furious after the network’s interview with Democrat Mark Kelly, who talked about the effects of the government shutdown on health care.

Trump complaining about Doocy’s interview with Senator Mark Kelly: Fox should either get on board, or get off board, NOW, but at this point, it just doesn’t make any difference to me. They suck up the Ratings because of us, and then spin them in the Democrats’ direction. They… pic.twitter.com/h2HVBNz5kf — Acyn (@Acyn) October 5, 2025

Not so long ago, Trump interrupted a reporter midway and said, “I don’t take questions from ABC fake news. After what you did with Stephanopoulos to the Vice President of the United States, I don’t take questions from ABC fake news.”

Trump’s tales of media bashing are not just restricted to news channels. It was only last month that he slammed TIME magazine for a piece they did on him. Trump’s complaint, however, was about the unflattering cover photo accompanying the piece. “They ‘disappeared’ my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one,” he wrote in his Truth Social entry.

During a press meeting last month at the White House, Trump made a misogynistic comment on a female reporter. He is also often schooled by the Internet for misbehaving with female journalists.