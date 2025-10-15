“I Don’t Take Questions From ABC Fake News” — Donald Trump Dismisses ABC Reporter

Donald Trump’s relationship with the media is nothing short of a rollercoaster ride. On some days, he is pro-Fox News, on other occasions, he complains about his hair not looking good on a TIME magazine cover. His latest target was the ABC Network. Trump accused them of “fake news” and refused to answer the reporter’s question.

As the ABC reporter geared to ask a question to President Donald Trump, he outright refused to answer it, stating during a press conference, “I don’t take questions from ABC fake news. After what you did with Stephanopoulos to the Vice President of the United States, I don’t take questions from ABC fake news.”

The only thing more surprising than Trump’s dismissal act was Fox News disrupting its usual news flow for showcasing the clip of Trump shading ABC in its the breaking news section. Both the news outlets have been competitors for long and Fox News has often been accused of being pro-Trump.

Besides its usual telecast on air, Fox News also shared the clip of Donald Trump dismissing ABC reporter’s question on their official X handle. Sharing the clip on the social media platform, Fox News captioned the post, “PRESIDENT TRUMP: “I don’t take questions from ABC fake news. After what you did with Stephanopoulos to the vice president of the United States, I don’t take questions from ABC fake news.”

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “I don’t take questions from ABC fake news. After what you did with Stephanopoulos to the vice president of the United States, I don’t take questions from ABC fake news.” pic.twitter.com/Eg6FvmlbJy — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 14, 2025

Donald Trump’s dismissal of the question led to multiple posts and comments about freedom of speech. “Trump doesn’t like the press when they call out his corrupt regime. If you don’t have a free press, you don’t have freedom,” wrote a user. Another one added, “No freedom of speech I guess.” Another user flagged, “Freedom of the press is not just for Fox News.”

The comments section of Fox News’ thread was flooded with remarks like “They did what all serious news networks need to do and stop them from lying push back ask questions and get answers” and “how pathetic, humiliating someone who’s just doing their job.”

In short, the comments thread looked something like this, “Trump prefers state propaganda news that lies freely for him” and “This attitude is unworthy – Give the man his answer.” “Maybe he didn’t understand the questions,” read a similar comment from an X user. Another one added to the conversation with this remark, “Why does the press even go to these meetings. He just mocks them, and tries to embarrass them. Boycott going to his meetings.”

President Trump’s complicated relationship with the media needs no introduction but for those who require one. This week, the US President complained about his unflattering cover for TIME magazine. Complaining about the aesthetics of the piece, Trump wrote on Truth Social, “They ‘disappeared’ my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one.”

Time Magazine wrote a relatively good story about me, but the picture may be the Worst of All Time. They “disappeared” my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one. Really weird! I never liked taking… — Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) October 14, 2025

Ironically, Donald Trump also accused Fox News of “fake spin” in one of his Truth Social entries lately. “Fox should either get on board, or get off board, NOW, but at this point, it just doesn’t make any difference to me. They suck up the Ratings because of us, and then spin them in the Democrats’ direction,” read an excerpt from Trump’s post.

Donald Trump’s fuming post slamming Fox News was in response to the network’s interview with Democrat Mark Kelly, who talked about the effects of the government shutdown on health care.

Trump, who often complains about the US media, is often slammed for misbehaving with journalists. During a recent press meeting at the White House, he made a misogynistic comment on the female reporter. “I just like to watch her talk.” After sharing a laugh with US Vice President JD Vance, Donald Trump said, “Good job. Good job. Thank you, darling.” President Donald Trump was massively trolled for the video, which is trending a great deal on social media.