Donald Trump Botches Name of TV Host Who Abruptly Cut Off JD Vance Mid-Interview

Donald Trump has come up with another absurd nickname that he has dedicated to George Stephanopoulos. The POTUS was singing his praises to JD Vance when he came up with a nickname for George. A clip of him has gone viral online, showing Trump mocking Stephanopoulos.

While honoring Charlie Kirk posthumously with the Medal of Freedom, Donald Trump said, “Thanks as well to Vice President JD Vance whose been fantastic. Thank you very much. Great, doing a great job. Did a great job on Sunday with George Slopadopolis – you put him away pretty good.”

The Republican leader was referring to George’s ABC News interview, in which he abruptly cut off Vance live, as the two got embroiled in an intense debate. In his speech, Trump referred to George as “George Slopadopolis,” instead of his actual surname.

However, many people online didn’t feel okay with Trump’s comment. One user wrote, “No he didn’t. He refused to answer direct questions, so the interview was done. Nothing left to discuss. Great job, George!!!”

President Trump lambasts George Stephanopoulos for the disrespectful way he cut VP Vance off during a recent interview. ABC News should really fire that little guy. All he does is lie, defame people, and get his network sued.pic.twitter.com/k6ZWqg0FH0 https://t.co/aMZ24f94Gi — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 14, 2025

Another added, “That’s a joke! Vance behaved badly. George cut him off definitively.” A third noted, “All JD did was try to weasel out of answering a simple question directly. George Stephanopoulos put him away by ending the interview.”

One user questioned Trump, “Did he hear Vance’s full rant, get schooled by Slopadopoulos, and shut down as he should’ve?”

For the unfamiliar, during the interview, George and the Vice President were discussing bribery allegations against Border Czar Tom Homan, when they got engaged in a heated debate. Vance seemingly avoided directly answering questions about the FBI audio recording that captured the alleged bribery. He instead claimed that it was a “bogus story,” and the Border Czar did “absolutely nothing wrong.”

BREAKING – Viewers are demanding an apology from George Stephanopoulos and ABC for cutting off Vice President JD Vance and going to commercial after Vance exposed him for lying about Tom Homan, saying, “Here’s, George, why fewer and fewer people watch your program.” pic.twitter.com/FH3es7IalV — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) October 12, 2025

When Stephanopoulos failed to get straight answers out of JD, he decided to terminate the interview. Vance was in mid-sentence. He is seen saying, “No, George, I said that I don’t,” when the interview was cut off with George addressing the viewers, “We’ll be right back.”

As Trump took a jab at the ABC News anchor, many questioned whether he should have brought it up during a speech honoring Charlie Kirk. “Correct me if I’m wrong, isn’t this a ceremony for Charlie Kirk? Someone pass Trump a note,” one user wrote.

The other added, “This is supposed to be about Charlie, right?” A third shared the same sentiment, “It’s a memorial for Charlie Kirk….But here we go with Trump touting ‘accomplishments.”