Donald Trump Blasts Female Reporter, Calls Her “Darling” and Tells Her to “Listen” During Chicago Questioning – Backlash Erupts Online

President Donald Trump’s military threats have been in the news, and the POTUS seems unhappy about them! He lashed out at a reporter on Sunday after being questioned about his repeated threats to send the military into Chicago. NBC’s Yamiche Alcindor asked, “Are you trying to go to war with Chicago?” a day after Trump had shared a social media meme invoking the “Department of WAR” in reference to the city.

Trump dismissed the question sharply. “When you say that, darling, that’s fake news,” he snapped. When Alcindor attempted a follow-up, Trump interrupted her, saying, “Listen. Be quiet. Listen. You don’t listen. You never listen. That’s why you’re second-rate.”

According to The Huffpost, he also denied raging war in Chicago and quoted, “We’re not going to war. We’re going to clean up our city,” he said. “We’re gonna clean ’em up so they don’t kill five people every weekend. That’s not war. That’s common sense.”

Netizens on X (formerly Twitter) were upset for disrespecting a female reporter. One user wrote, The president of the United States calls a female reporter ‘darling’ before telling her to ‘be quiet’ and saying she is ‘second rate.”

Later, the user called this scenario ‘normal in 2025 in America.” This controversy followed Trump’s decision to deploy members of the National Guard in Washington, D.C. The move sparked mixed reactions from the citizens, questioning the need for the act.

The president of the United States calls a female reporter “darling” before telling her to “be quiet” and saying she “second rate”. Totally normal stuff here in America in 2025. https://t.co/cue3mAGk8g — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 7, 2025

Donald Trump has claimed Chicago is a “killing field” and threatened to send National Guard troops unless Governor Pritzker took immediate steps to reduce violence. We are not very sure about Trump’s words, as he was accused of lying several times earlier to prove his point about doing what he wanted to do in America.

The state, known for its modern style architecture and the deep dish pizza, reportedly had 573 murders in 2024, compared to 377 for New York City and 268 for Los Angeles. Chicago’s murder rate was about 22 killings per 100,000 people, which is less than cities like New York City and Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Trump’s proposal to send troops into the city was strongly condemned by Democratic Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker. He has been known to dislike Trump for ages and never saw eye to eye when it came to his political decisions, like mass deportation rules and other similar policy implementation strategies. (via The New York Times).

Yet, a few weeks ago, Donald Trump claimed that Governor Pritzker was “weak and pathetic” for rejecting the idea of a National Guard presence. He warned, “We’re coming,” unless the governor moves quickly to “straighten it out, FAST.” He called him “incompetent” to take charge of the state.

Trump: “If we need to, we’re gonna do the same thing in Chicago, which is a disaster. We have a mayor there who is totally incompetent and we have an incompetent governor there … hopefully LA is watching.” pic.twitter.com/bErsjTMqxV — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 11, 2025

Consequently, Donald Trump’s meme of himself superimposed into a scene from Apocalypse Now, with “Chipocalypse Now” emblazoned across the image. The background featured the infamous Chicago skyline and military helicopters. The post sparked backlash again, and many critics condemned Trump’s aggressive tone and publicly slammed his insulting comments on journalist Yamiche Alcindor.