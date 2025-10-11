Viral Claim Says the Eiffel Tower Will Be Torn Down – But the Truth Is Far Funnier

Don’t worry if you’ve seen internet rumors that the Eiffel Tower will be demolished in 2026! The famous landmark will remain in place. The rumor originated from a parody article by Tapioca Times, a website known for publishing satirical and fictional content. Although the article (published in September 2025) clearly was written as a joke, many took it seriously. According to a fake spokesperson, the tower had “had a good run” but was now less popular with younger tourists. Drones and Gen Z travelers were blamed in the report for the drop in interest.

As part of the joke, the article proposed turning the site into a ‘Paris Burning Man’ event, a Las Vegas-style concert stage, or even a massive water slide. It urged people to visit before it was gone and made false claims that demolition would start in early 2026. Of course, there are no such plans. With millions of visitors every year, the Eiffel Tower is Paris’s most popular place to visit.

Satire, as you may think, is not suitable for the internet. Quotes and screenshots quickly went viral on Facebook and Twitter (now X). As some posts with heartbreaking captions about oversight and heritage loss received thousands of shares, the context was gone. However, the Eiffel Tower isn’t going to be torn down. Such plans have not been made public by the City of Paris, the structure’s management organization, the Société d’Exploitation de la Tour Eiffel (SETE), or any other French heritage group.

World-famous Eiffel Tower, a symbol of France for over 135 years, is reportedly set for demolition in 2026 after its operating lease expires. Officials cite structural fatigue, costly maintenance, and rising public complaints as key reasons behind this shocking decision. pic.twitter.com/zbr5S732xx — Qasim (@promax1811) October 10, 2025

However, there was an actual event that caused all of this. On October 2, 2025, the Eiffel Tower was closed. But this was because the eight biggest workers’ unions in France organized a national strike. They called for defense of public spending, increased taxes on the rich, and social justice reforms. Among other industries, tourism was affected by the boycott. Images of a sign and locked gates went viral. It said: “Due to a strike, the Eiffel Tower is closed. We apologize.” The internet went on to make up its own story!

So, the Eiffel Tower will not be going anywhere. Demolition is not even an option; it is structurally sound, and it is most definitely not for sale. What’s going on, really? In Paris, the landmark was caught up in a dispute over worker negotiations and some online rumors about closures. According to its official website, the Tower is operating normally. Daily hours of operation are 9:30 AM to 11:00 PM. Whether you prefer stairs, elevators, or both, tickets are on sale. Guests can still reserve the Gustave Eiffel Salon for private events, eat famous macarons from Pierre Hermé, or enjoy a meal at Madame Brasserie.

The iron icon of Paris is doing just fine, the only thing taking a beating is visitors’ stamina during the stair climb. These days, ridiculous claims about landmarks go away before you can update your feed. Perhaps check to see if the next “shocking” monument story came from a doubtful source before sharing it. Regarding travel to Paris, keep up the plans! A crowd will be waiting.