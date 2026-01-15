Trump Takes Another Major Step on Immigration, Halts Visa Processing for 75 Countries

On January 14, 2026, the Department of State made a major announcement, confirming the indefinite suspension of visas for 75 countries. This move is aimed at tightening immigration rules to reduce government expenditures related to immigrants in the country.

As per the official tweet on X, the department claimed that this pause on immigration is the result of migrants taking “welfare” from the American populace at “unacceptable rates.” The department did not specify how long the suspension would last, saying it would remain in place until immigrants could no longer “extract wealth” by exploiting the citizens. The post concluded by stating,

“The Trump Administration will always put America First.”

According to the reports from AP News, Marco Rubio, Secretary of State, has instructed consular officers to put a halt on the immigrant visa applications from the countries that are put on the list. This provision is in direct accordance with the order issued in November 2025, aiming to tighten the rules around immigrants who rely heavily on government benefits.

The US State Department has temporarily suspended immigrant visa processing for select countries starting Jan 21, citing high public benefits usage and a review to ensure applicants are financially self-sufficient. Non-immigrant visas (tourism, business, etc.) are NOT affected. pic.twitter.com/1dSWW7h4dr — Evoclique (@Evoclique_) January 15, 2026

Rubio said the policy aligns with President Donald Trump’s ideology of tightening the entry to the U.S. for foreigners. Additionally, it would adhere directly to the preceding travel and immigration bans on the 40 countries by the administration. A statement read,

“The Trump administration is bringing an end to the abuse of America’s immigration system by those who would extract wealth from the American people.”

Previously, Donald Trump’s administration had drawn a line against immigrant visas and aimed to punish them over their health conditions. Even though the ban does not affect the applications for non-immigrant visas (business or tourist visas), it certainly has struck fear into the hearts of the people.

The report also mentions that a notice has been sent to all U.S. embassies in reference to the “fraud” taking place in the public benefit programs. And they plan to get to the bottom of it to get rid of the problem once and for all. The cable said,

“With the uncovering of massive public benefits fraud across the United States, the Trump administration is laser-focused on eliminating and preventing fraud in public benefits programs.”

Additionally, immigrants who will be traveling to the U.S. will be “fully vetted and screened” and will be told before getting their visa approved if they are eligible for public services.

Not a ban, not a pause — just visas stuck in permanent buffering mode. pic.twitter.com/PAr0yDENbL — Monica Jasuja (@jasuja) January 14, 2026

The new order aims to expand the previous requirements for a visa, where an immigrant seeking entry into the country would undergo a medical examination by a U.S. embassy-approved physician. The exam will determine if the individual has any contagious disease. Moreover, they are required to take several vaccinations.

The policy also expands requirements, asking for more information, including age, family health status, finances, education, and more. Additionally, their English proficiency is also tested by conducting interviews in English.

With the country set to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Olympics, the restrictions could complicate travel plans of many.