US Abruptly Pauses Immigrant Visa Processing for 75 Countries

The United States will stop processing immigrant visas for the citizens of 75 countries starting January 21, the State Department confirmed Wednesday.

According to CNN, the suspension applies to immigrant visas, including those for work and family reunification. It does not apply to non-immigrant visas such as tourist, student or business travel. Countries affected include Brazil, Colombia, Egypt, Haiti, Somalia, Russia, Iran, Nigeria, Afghanistan and Thailand, along with dozens of others across Africa, Asia, Europe and Latin America.

State Department officials said the move is tied to enforcement of the “public charge” provision of US immigration law, which allows officials to deny entry to people deemed likely to rely on public assistance.

75 countries mostly African countries and our cousins from the caribbeans. African leaders need to do better pic.twitter.com/HAZ0OgCmQe — Conscious Kiddus (@ConsciousKiddus) January 14, 2026

“The State Department will use its long-standing authority to deem ineligible potential immigrants who would become a public charge on the United States and exploit the generosity of the American people,” spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a statement.

He went on to say, “Immigrant visa processing from these 75 countries will be paused while the State Department reassess immigration processing procedures to prevent the entry of foreign nationals who would take welfare and public benefits.”

The decision builds on guidance sent to US embassies and consulates late last year directing officers to apply stricter scrutiny to immigrant visa applicants. That guidance expanded the list of factors officers must weigh, including age, health, finances, education, job skills, English proficiency and any prior use of public benefits.

List of the 75 Affected Countries

Afghanistan

Albania

Algeria

Antigua and Barbuda

Armenia

Azerbaijan

Bahamas

Bangladesh

Barbados

Belarus

Belize

Bhutan

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Brazil

Burma (Myanmar)

Cambodia

Cameroon

Cape Verde

Colombia

Côte d’Ivoire

Cuba

Democratic Republic of the… — Eclectic Daily (@EclecticDaily) January 14, 2026

Federal law has required immigrants seeking permanent residency to show they are unlikely to become a public charge for decades. How aggressively that standard is enforced has varied by administration, and it seems as if the Trump administration is strictly enforcing them.

During President Donald Trump’s first term, the definition was widened to include a broader range of benefits. Parts of that expansion were later blocked in court and rolled back under the Biden administration.

This time, the approach goes further by stopping processing altogether while procedures are reviewed, as reported by Fox News.

Many of the countries on the list were already subject to heightened screening or travel restrictions under earlier Trump-era policies. Officials said the pause is indefinite and will remain in place until the review is complete.

The suspension does not affect temporary visas. That carve-out preserves travel for major international events, including the 2026 World Cup and the 2028 Olympics, both of which the US will host or co-host.

This list is based upon countries whose citizens have shown a disproportionately high rate of claiming government benefits in the USA (30% or higher for the most part). — Sean Mendis (@SeanMendis) January 14, 2026

Immigrant visa applicants already undergo extensive vetting, including background checks, medical exams, vaccination requirements and interviews. Under the revised approach, consular officers are being told to dig deeper into applicants’ ability to support themselves long-term.

In some cases, where officers see fit, interviews may be conducted in English to assess language proficiency.

The administration framed the pause as a way to protect public resources and prevent abuse of the immigration system. Officials said exceptions will be rare and considered only after public charge concerns are cleared.

For now, applicants from the affected countries face uncertainty, with no timeline for when processing might resume. Consular posts worldwide are bracing for a backlog that could take months to undo once the pause is lifted.