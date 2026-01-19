Donald Trump Blasts “Rigged Elections,” Again Demands Voter ID Nationwide

U.S. President Donald Trump is once again calling for revised voter ID laws, citing the ongoing Minnesota fraud scandal and what he alleges is potential involvement by Democratic politicians.

“Rigged elections are common in the U.S., with the presidential election of 2020 being the granddaddy of them all,” Trump wrote on Truth Social Monday morning. “WE DEMAND VOTER I.D.”

Trump pushed for stricter voting laws earlier this month ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. He previously proposed the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act, which would require all Americans to provide proof of citizenship — specifically, documents such as a passport or birth certificate — in order to vote. Driver’s licenses would not qualify.

The House of Representatives passed the SAVE Act last year, though it stalled in the Senate. According to American Progress, roughly 153 million Americans voted in the 2024 presidential election. However, approximately 146 million Americans do not have a valid passport.

U.S. POLITICS: Donald J. Trump says the 2020 U.S. election was “rigged” and renews calls for nationwide voter ID laws. pic.twitter.com/2a2NskiGDc — SignalDeskX (@SignaldeskX) January 19, 2026

As of January 2026, Minnesota is one of 13 states that do not typically require voters to show ID. The other states are California, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, and Vermont.

Elon Musk is among those supporting tougher voting laws, writing in an X post on January 6, “Voter ID is essential to stop widespread fraud.”

Trump’s demand for stricter voting rules comes amid increased ICE operations and a continuing investigation into alleged fraud in Minneapolis. Federal prosecutors have charged nearly 100 individuals in connection with fraud tied to Minnesota social services programs, including child care, food, autism programs, and housing. Prosecutors estimate the total amount of fraud could reach $9 billion dating back to 2021. Trump has recently claimed the fraud could total as much as $19 million.

President Trump: ”All we want is voter ID. You go to a grocery store, you have to give ID. You go to a gas station, you give ID. But for voting they want no voter ID. It’s only for one reason: because they cheat.” pic.twitter.com/jhEJqfiQG6 — Taya (@travelingflying) January 17, 2026

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced earlier this month that he will not run for re-election. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey won re-election last November and has not indicated he will step down despite the scandal and ongoing tension from repeated anti-ICE protests. Trump has also repeatedly criticized Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, calling her a “constant complainer who hates the U.S.” in a Truth Social post Sunday.

“She should be in jail, or even a worse punishment, sent back to Somalia, considered one of the absolutely worst countries in the world,” Trump wrote. “She could help to MAKE SOMALIA GREAT AGAIN!”

Omar was born in Somalia and has been a U.S. citizen since 2000.

A common criticism of the SAVE Act is the impact it could have on Americans who cannot provide documentation beyond a driver’s license. American Progress reported that only 1 in 4 Americans with a high school degree or less have a valid passport, and only 1 in 5 Americans with an income below $50,000 have a valid passport.

As of January 19, there have been no credible reports indicating the SAVE Act is advancing toward passage.