Biden Takes Yet Another Vicious Shot at Trump, Says He’s ‘Not a Good Loser,’ but ‘He Is a Loser'

President Joe Biden took a scathing blow at his Republican opponent, former President Donald Trump during a campaign reception at Mary Mac's Tea Room in Atlanta. Speaking to his Georgia supporters, the president stated, "The fact is that this election, a lot's at stake-- lots at stake, it's not about me, it's about the alternative as well." Trolling Trump, Biden said, "I won't say the exact phrase I'd use when I was still playing ball, but my opponent is not a good loser- but he is a loser."

🚨 BIDEN CALLS TRUMP "A LOSER"



President Biden "The fact is that this election, a lot's at stake-- lots at stake, it's not about me, it's about the alternative as well.



"I won't say the exact phrase I'd use when I was still playing ball, but my opponent is not a good loser-… pic.twitter.com/P78pHcNS49 — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) May 18, 2024

Biden, who flew to Atlanta to deliver the graduation address at Morehouse College on May 19, deemed 'unhinged' Trump as a threat to 'democracy', The Hill reported. Having won the state by a razor-thin margin in 2020, Biden praised the voters and predicted that with their support, he would win the battleground state again in November. “Folks, Trump isn’t running to lead America. He’s running for revenge...And look, revenge is no way to lead a country,” he argued.

Dark Brandon burns Trump again. https://t.co/72AWrbKX0M — MantaHunk 🇺🇸🇺🇦🏳️‍🌈☮️ (@MantaHunk) May 19, 2024

He also complimented the Peach State electorate as the 'reason' for his 2020 election victory. “Tell people that if you doubt the power of the vote, come visit Georgia,” Biden added, delighting his audience. “What you’ve all done is incredible. You’re the reason — not a joke — Georgia is the reason I’m president of the United States.”

#DemsUnited #ProudBlue #Fresh

“My opponents not a good loser - but he is a loser.” Joe Biden.



Looking forward to the debates. Joe is always underestimated. I think he will -good naturedly -send Trump running off a cliff of his own making. pic.twitter.com/rWdd8aBjZQ — Margie 🌊🌊🌊 (@MargieVotes) May 19, 2024

As Biden strives to unseat Trump, he is focusing more and more on another objective that he believes would assist him in doing so — getting under Trump's skin. Biden has increased his personal, caustic, and sometimes mocking attacks on his Republican opponent in recent months, both in public and private settings. He has targeted his financial difficulties, his campaign pace, and even his weight.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jim Bourg

According to many staffers and advisors familiar with the plan, Biden is primarily responsible for this new strategy, NBC News reported in March. “This is him, and we’re following his lead,” one Biden aide said. “There’s just something about Joe Biden that gets under Donald Trump’s skin more than anybody, and I think Joe Biden knows that.” They also claimed that the president comes up with the gags on his own. “He comes up with these off the cuff,” one of the aides said. “He has Donald Trump read like a book, and it’s fun to watch.”

During more intimate gatherings with top personnel, Biden cracks jokes about Trump that are later incorporated into more extensive digital materials that the reelection campaign posts on social media. Leaning into the 'Dark Brandon' meme has been the most noticeable example of that. The picture, which was first popularized in right-wing circles, has been completely embraced by Biden to parody the conspiracy theories that gave rise to it.