Donald Trump Brags of 'Doing Nothing' About Gun Violence, and Netizens Lash Out

Former President Donald Trump's recent boast that his administration 'did nothing' when it came to setting stricter gun laws has ignited outrage among gun control advocates and those impacted by mass shootings during his tenure. At an NRA convention, Trump proudly proclaimed he didn't 'yield' to pressure for stricter gun laws, setting off a flurry of critical reactions on social media. Primarily, the controversial remarks drew fierce condemnation from Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime was killed in the 2018 Parkland school shooting.

Guttenberg tweeted, "Donald Trump just told the truth when he said "during my 4 years we did nothing." During his 4 years, my daughter was murdered in the Parkland shooting. During his 4 years, violent crime and gun violence spiked. Fortunately, we now have @POTUS Joe Biden. Violent crime and gun violence are on the decline. Oh, and this is happening without the 2A being under attack and without the delusional MAGA claim of people coming for guns. Donald, go back to Bible selling. You failed my family. You failed America. Your time to inflict your Carnage across America is over."

@SpnShari said, "I cant even watch past the "we did nothing" part i hate him so much. My mom always said hate is a strong word save it for those that deserve it. He deserves it." @MayoIsSpicyy called Trump a 'monster,' and @alfano60111 claimed, "There is no end to his depravity." An online account led by a Biden supporter also tweeted, "BREAKING: Donald Trump is currently bragging about doing nothing to save children from school shootings. Retweet so all Americans know the depth of Donald Trump’s depravity."

While Trump insisted his administration took no action on guns, the reality is more nuanced. He did ban bump stocks after the Las Vegas massacre but also rolled back Obama-era policies like background checks for those with mental illness, as per The Daily Beast. After initially suggesting support for gun control measures following Parkland, he allegedly backpedaled under pressure from the NRA and the gun lobby.

Despite Trump's close ties, the once-formidable NRA entered the 2024 election cycle severely weakened by financial scandals, leadership turmoil, and declining influence. The group recently settled a corruption case in New York, and experts question whether it can significantly boost Trump's campaign as it did in 2016 when it spent over $30 million supporting him, as per CNN.

Nonetheless, Trump stood by the embattled NRA at their convention, urging members to get active and vote. He vowed to undo any Biden administration gun restrictions if re-elected, including a proposed lead ammunition ban for hunting on federal lands. In contrast, President Biden has embraced new gun safety measures like the bipartisan legislation strengthening background checks passed after the Uvalde shooting. He's championed additional executive actions and has called for an assault weapons ban, earning praise from gun control advocates.