Trump ‘Freezes’ for 30 Seconds During His Speech, Netizens Says GOP is in 'Serious Trouble'

During his remarks at the National Rifle Association Convention, former president Donald Trump stood silent for almost 30 seconds due to a teleprompter glitch. Trump became completely limp as the music swelled, and he also shook his head once during the long gap. After the presidential contender remained silent for an extended period at the Saturday annual meeting in Texas, speculation sprang on social media.

Either Donald Trump was playing a scene from Police Academy 1 or froze for 36 services thinking an NRA sniper was about to take him out.

According to a tweet that went viral, the account Biden's Wins said that Trump 'is clearly unfit for office.' The post read, "Donald Trump just glitched out and froze at his rally tonight. He is clearly unfit for office. Retweet so every American knows Trump is senile." People continued to mock Trump on social media as one person commented on the post, "We can be sure that Trump has no friends or family who love him because they would not allow him to continue to be humiliated like this."

Some others were curious to know what exactly happened as another wrote, "I'm no Trump fanatic, but there was obviously more going on. He was waiting for something, either there was cheering or music was too loud or (my first guess) his teleprompter glitched. Of course with the lame-ass music on top added by the editor, no one knows the truth."

Others on X stepped in to defend Trump, claiming he was just waiting 'for a certain place in the music to begin.' One user wrote, "I'm an anti-Trumper and believe he's not fit for office, but this is weak. It looks like he's pausing for the music. I realize MAGA is a master of this type of thing, but don't dip to that level. Take the video down."

During his long address, Trump made an interesting promise to repeal gun restrictions enacted by Democratic President Joe Biden, according to Reuters. He urged gun owners to show their rebellion by casting their ballots. Be it in 2016, 2020, or 2024, the nation's leading gun rights organization has always backed Trump. During his White House tenure, the group also supported Trump when he nominated three conservative justices to the Supreme Court and took other actions that had the gun lobby pleased, including letting gun stores remain open by being classified as 'essential' enterprises during the COVID-19 epidemic, according to CBS News.

This apparent freezing is the latest in a string of attacks on Trump's suitability for office, and it has not gone unnoticed by Biden's team, which has targeted the Republican's stage antics twice in the last few days. At Minnesota's Lincoln-Reagan Annual Dinner, Trump was criticized by the Democratic president's staff for seeming 'feeble' as he was leaning on the podium excessively. The lectern moved under the former president, and the footage shows him swaying to one side. After that, he goes on a rant criticizing the stage arrangement. Biden-Harris HQ shared the video on X with the caption, "A feeble Trump nearly falls down on stage after he leans on his podium too hard and then goes on an angry rant calling his event workers 'crappy'." Numerous people on X referred to him as unbalanced and a loser who is always whining about the stage.