Trump Stuns Rally With Bizarre Confession About Melania’s underwear

If there are some things that President Trump never stays far from, is controversy and comedy. On Friday night, Donald Trump held a campaign rally in South Carolina, where he discussed some of the key economic problems that the country is going through. And as usual in the signature Trump style, the discussion consistedof multiple awkward as well as confusing moments, and at one point, things went absolutely hilarious as he made a strange reference to his wife, Melania’s “underwear”.

The speech given by the President was solely to be filled with economic talks, but Trump, like always, diverted from the topic with the crowd being in pin-drop silence and eventually burst out in laughter as he shared what’s inside Melania’s drawers. “I had these animals trying to attack me at Mar-a-Lago,” Trump stated, recounting a moment when intruders broke into his luxury estate.

Americans are getting crushed by thousands of dollars in higher health insurance premiums, and Donald Trump is on stage ranting about Melania’s underwear during a speech supposedly about affordability. This is the level of seriousness we’re dealing with. People are rationing… pic.twitter.com/3PkBrpBhfX — P a u l ◉ (@SkylineReport) December 20, 2025

“They went into my wife’s closet… they looked at her drawers… and she’s a very meticulous person.” He also said, “Her undergarments, are folded perfectly, wrapped so well,”, and continued saying, “I think she steams them.” Though the lack of clarity still persists concerning why Donald Trump considered this to be discussing it on a political campaign rally event, and X students further said that there was something very strange about Robin.

“The president of the United States talking about the First Lady’s underwear. @SouthPark @nbcsnl you don’t even need to write the script on this one,” said one user. “All totally normal. I mean, who among us hasn’t given a speech where we talk about our spouse’s panties while we act out folding them,” another added. “Well, that makes the UV light injection and bleach stuff seem not so bad,” said someone else.

Trump: Her (Melania’s) undergarments, sometimes to referred to as panties…. I think she steams them.pic.twitter.com/KESNIjMDh2 — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) December 20, 2025

Neither Melania nor we are unaware of Trump’s problem of having controversial remarks, which she actually made during the for him. Back in 2016, a well-known clip tape was leaked showing Donald Trump bragging about his celebrity, which further permitted him “by the p****,” where the FLOTUS seemed to play it down, stating that the President’s comments were down to the TV host egging her husband on.

She also talked with Anderson Cooper regarding this, and she also said, “They were kind of – ah – boy talk. He was led on. Like egg on [sic] from the host to say, uh, dirty and bad stuff.” And then, in another interview, but with Fox News, she said, “those words, they were offensive to me, and they were inappropriate,” adding that Trump had apologized to her, “and I … accept his apology. And we’re moving on.” What’s even worse is her following comment – “This is not the man that I know,” she added.