Trump Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Reacts to Bill Clinton’s Epstein Files Images With Just Two Words

The Department of Justice has finally declassified a part of the Epstein files.

While people were expecting exposure of some prominent members of the Trump administration, considering their apprehension to release the files, it is the Democrats who have instead come under fire.

On Friday, December 19, 2025, multiple pictures linking former President Bill Clinton to the convicted s– offender were released by the DOJ.

Trump ally and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt seemed just as surprised by the pictures as everyone else.

Expressing her shock over an image of Clinton relaxing in a swimming pool, Leavitt wrote, “Oh my!” followed by a stunned emoji.

The former President found himself in rough waters, as one of the images showed him smiling ear to ear while holding Epstein and another man.

A second picture showcased him enjoying his time in a pool with Epstein, and another convicted predator, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Another photo going viral on social media shows a woman, whose face has been redacted, sitting close to Clinton’s lap.

While the internet is abuzz with rumors about the Democrat’s potential connection with Epstein and his horrific crimes, his Chief of Staff, Angel Ureña, has tried to do damage control.

Soon after the files were dropped, Ureña released a statement denying any wrongdoing on Clinton’s part.

She stated that the former President knew nothing about Epstein’s crimes and cut ties with him as soon as he became aware of his predatory behavior.

Ureña said, “There are two types of people here. The first group knew nothing and cut Epstein off before his crimes came to light. The second group continued relationships with him after. We’re in the first. No amount of stalling by people in the second group will change that.”

Bill Clinton is like in every other photo in the Epstein Files 😬 pic.twitter.com/sihniKtRE0 — Asian Dawn (@AsianDawn4) December 19, 2025

Coming back to Leavitt, this is not the first time that the Press Secretary has taken shots at Democrats in relation to Epstein.

Shortly before the Epstein Files Transparency Act was passed in November, Leavitt told the press that not the Republicans but the Democrats were the ones who did not want the files to come out.

She said at the time, “When Joe Biden was sitting in there, the Democrats never brought this up. This wasn’t an issue that they cared about because they actually don’t care about the victims in these cases.”

Meanwhile, Clinton is not the only one facing the wrath of social media. People are slamming the DOJ as well for not keeping its promise of releasing the entire stack of files on December 19.

Instead, the department has made a portion of the files available and promised to declassify the rest of the information in the upcoming weeks.

At the same time, the Epstein Files Transparency Act allowed the department to redact only data that would expose the identities of victims or their family members.

However, the documents released on Friday contained hundreds of pages entirely blacked out, hinting that critical information is still being kept from the public.