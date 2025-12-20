Stephen Colbert took President Donald Trump as a target with a satirical animated cartoon for the holiday season. The Late Show posted the animated short on their Instagram handle, and put on the caption that read, “The Late Show presents, Colbert’s Canceled Christmas: The Last Noel.” Nick Offerman reportedly voiced it, and the story reflected on an allegory concerning the CBS program, which got cancelled following the unexpected announcement in July.

“They’re canceling Christmas?! But we’re the No. 1 holiday!” as Santa is here and is crying out in shock, s he found out that King Jagbag, which is based on President Trump, is trying to shut down Kris Kringle’s operation. Before long, ICE showed up with Rudolph’s rival, alongside Bumble the abominable snowman, spearheading the raid.

Stephen Colbert aired an animated clip titled “Colbert’s Canceled Christmas: The Last Noel,” taking aim at Donald Trump’s desire to ruin everything good. Watch:https://t.co/fCfc83wW72 pic.twitter.com/odkCVmlzlf — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) December 19, 2025

The story begins as they descend on the North Pole and start focusing on Santa as well as his crew, with Stephen Miller screaming through a megaphone, “Round up the elves! They’re foreign invaders!” Subsequently, Pete Hegseth, the Defense Secretary, has also called out “New rules: no fatties, no beardos,” while RFK Jr. hits Rudolph with his vehicle (and immediately thinks, “Lunch!”), and also DHS chief Kristi Noem, unleashing several alligators, according to reports.

With Jagbag showing up, he announced, “The workshop you’ve got here is ugly and bold/So I’ll make it my ballroom and fill it with gold!” Santa and the elves then show up at the ICE ICE holding facility along with other popular characters, like Teletubbies, the Cat in the Hat, Muppets, Arthur, and Caillou. Trump, on the other hand is featured as hosting a Christmerican Trumpmas, a well-known TV special where he leverages Santa’s cherished sack to secure bribes.

Santa tried to escape from the prison; however, he stumbled upon a loose brick labeled “It’s a Wonderful Secret,” disclosing the hidden naughty list in a cell which was once taken over by Trump’s “best and only friend.” And eventually, Santa was able to get away via a sewage pipe and confronts Trump with the list; however, a tentacled creature emerges from his “neck vagina” and snatches it away.

In the end, the elves and other escaped detainees come to save them, with Santa proclaiming “Donald, you’re canceled!” He was also asked about his next move, to which he casually suggested, “I dunno, a podcast?” Colbert himself has long been around speculations that that she will start a podcast upon the conclusion of his show in June 2026.