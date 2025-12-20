Trump Seemingly Corrects Himself After Uttering Offensive Slur — Netizens Call It “A System Crash In Human Form”

Donald Trump has done it again! After being under fire for using the R-word while addressing Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, the President seemingly uttered the slur once again during one of his recent speeches.

The 79-year-old recently addressed his supporters in North Carolina to endorse Michael Whatley for the upcoming Senate election.

As the President was busy counting his government’s achievements, he talked about the TrumpRx initiative that aims to lower prescription drug prices and make medicines affordable for citizens.

However, he got so carried away with bragging that he had a slip of tongue and appeared to have almost blurted out the offensive slur again.

Trump seemingly said, “It will also tremendously r——-,” before quickly correcting himself and saying, “it’s gonna reduce the cost of healthcare.”

The clip is now going viral on social media, and people are disappointed with the POTUS for saying a slur that is offensive to people dealing with intellectual disabilities.

In response to the clip, one user said, “…is he talking about himself? He loves to talk about himself…”

…is he talking about himself? He loves to talk about himself…



Another one wrote, “He has tremendously r——- not only healthcare but the nation. Congratulations MAGA.”

One user also penned, “Even autocorrect just put its hands up and walked away. That wasn’t a sentence, it was a system crash in human form.”

Even autocorrect just put its hands up and walked away. That wasn't a sentence, it was a system crash in human form.



This is not the first time that Trump has sparked a controversy for using the R-word. Before the Presidential elections last year, the Republican made the same offensive remark about Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.

More recently, in November, he went on a Truth Social rant and addressed Tim Walz by using the slur.

The post drew criticism from across the world, as analysts found that use of the offensive term on social media rose following Trump’s statement.

According to the researchers at Montclair State University, 1.1 million posts containing the slur were shared on X within a week of the President’s post.

To make matters worse, many of these promoted the use of the word and did not deem it offensive. But instead of backtracking and apologizing, Trump doubled down on his statement.

During an interaction with the press, Trump was asked about his use of the offensive slur for Walz.

In response, the President said, “Yeah, I think there’s something wrong with him, absolutely, sure. I think there’s something wrong with him.”

He added, “Anybody that would do what he did, anybody that would allow those people into a state and pay billions of dollars [to] Somalia — we give billions of dollars to Somalia. It’s not even a country, because it doesn’t function like a country. It’s got a name, but it doesn’t function like a country. Yeah, there’s something wrong with Walz.”

And it looks like the POTUS still hasn’t learn his lesson. Despite his statement leading to an increase in the use of the R-word on social media, Trump continues to let it slip.

Considering the influence he has over the world, we can only hope he acts a little more responsibly while choosing his words.