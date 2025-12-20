Trump Calls Out the FBI for ‘Messing’ With Wife Melania’s Closet in Bizarre Underwear Rant

Donald Trump recently rebuked the FBI for making a “mess” of wife Melania Trump’s underwear closet during one of their Mar-a-Lago estate raids.

The President shared his displeasure with the ordeal while delivering a speech at a rally in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, on Friday, December 19, 2025.

He claimed that federal law enforcement agents entered the First Lady’s closet and searched through her undergarment drawer while searching the President’s Palm Beach, Florida, property in 2022.

“They went into my wife’s closet. I’ll say this. Number one, it’s very bad, but it sounds a little strange. They looked at her drawers,” Trump shared with a laugh, while the crowd giggled in response.

“You have drawers, and then you have drawers. They looked at both,” he continued. The President then went on a bizarre rant, detailing the “perfect” way his wife stores her undergarments.

“She’s a very meticulous person… Everything is perfect. Her undergarments, sometimes referred to as panties, are folded perfect, wrapped, they’re like so perfect. I say, ‘That’s beautiful,’” he stated.

“You know, that’s the part of the world she came from. Everything was perfect, no problem. Fold, fold, fold. I think she steams them just to make sure,” Trump added.

Trump’s economic speech: Her undergarments, sometimes to referred to as panties…. I think she steams them. pic.twitter.com/VuEqchVdCn — Acyn (@Acyn) December 20, 2025



Despite the awkward nature of the rambling, this is not the first time the President opened up about the FBI raiding his wife’s closet.

Back in August, he attended a press meeting at the Oval Office and shared that Melania Trump was furious over officials who searched through her “drawers.”

“They went through everything they could, including my young son’s room and my wife’s area. They went through her drawers, as the expression goes,” he said at the time.

“She’s very neat, you know, she’s meticulous. And when she came back, she looked, and she said: ‘whoa, this wasn’t the way that she had it’. So I know the feeling. It’s not a good feeling,” Trump added.

He not only reiterated the sentiment to the crowd in North Carolina on Friday, but also added minute details about his wife’s lingerie wardrobe.

According to The Daily Beast, the Mar-a-lago raid took place in August 2022 after it was revealed that the President allegedly failed to return classified documents after leaving office following the end of his first term in 2021.

The raid allegedly resulted in federal law enforcement authorities recovering over 100 classified documents.

The discovery led to the Republican President facing federal charges of conspiracy to obstruct justice for concealing classified documents and impeding investigators.

More recently, the Trump administration has been speaking out against the FBI raids, arguing that leaked emails demonstrate the FBI had no probable cause to search Trump’s home.

“Unreasonable Search and Seizure!!! That was the FBI’s CRIMINAL RAID on Mar-a-Lago. This can never be allowed to happen again!!! President DJT,” Trump shared on a Truth Social post on December 17.

Unreasonable Search and Seizure! ! ! That was the FBI’s CRIMINAL RAID on Mar-a-Lago. This can never be allowed to happen again! ! ! President DJT — TrumpReposter (@TrumpReposter) December 17, 2025



However, the Trump-appointed judge who reviewed the President’s challenge to the FBI search rejected the notion that the bureau did not have enough evidence to conduct the raid.