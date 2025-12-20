MAGA Extremist Warns Trump Is Walking Into ‘Epstein Files’ Trap Set by Democrats

Far-right InfoWars host Alex Jones has sent a warning for MAGA and President Donald Trump for what Jones calls a self-inflicted mess over the Jeffrey Epstein files.

The highly anticipated release of the files on Friday was an expected disappointment as most of the information was heavily redacted despite warnings that doing so could break the law. Jones claimed Trump is letting Democrats turn the files into a political weapon, one that hurt the president no matter what is eventually released.

“This is a disaster for Trump,” said Jones, continuing, “And I predicted it and everybody predicted it, that if he obliquely joined the cover-up, the Democrats would selectively hang it around his neck.”

Jones argued that Democrats are already shaping the story by selecting and circulating the material that could damage Trump and his allies, then letting the public fill in the blanks. “They picked 19 files, and it’s Trump at public events with beauty queens and stuff and they black their faces out,” he said, describing the way the images are being used to drive insinuations online about whether they are Epstein victims photographed with the president or not. He insisted his side can “debunk it quickly,” but then conceded that facts might not matter once the narrative catches fire.

“But the point is, it doesn’t matter. Because Trump joined in it,” Jones said.

The Justice Department has begun releasing batches of Epstein investigation materials under a new transparency law, but officials have acknowledged they are not meeting the law’s timetable, claiming they need to protect victim identities and process large volumes of documents for redactions.

That slow-drip approach has led to more conspiracy theories due to the mix of partial disclosures and missing context ripe for speculation while more records are “being reviewed.”

It has also given lawmakers in both parties new reasons to posture. Democrats are demanding fuller disclosure and threatening legal action. Some Republicans are also attacking the DOJ for dragging its feet. The result is a familiar Washington spectacle, everybody is shouting “release the files,” while also trying to control what the public sees first.

Jones claims Trump is trapped in the middle of it, and that the president is playing defense when he should be dictating terms. “He was convinced to do it because it’s just a big rat’s nest, it’s the new Russiagate, they’re going to pin it on you, it’s already been hidden, sir,” Jones said.

He added, in typical Jones fashion, that the fallout could embarrass powerful figures far beyond the U.S. “You know, a lot of powerful people are going to be brought down. It’s going to embarrass America and the Queen of England and the King of England.”

Jones laid out what he claimed were the only two paths forward: go all in on disclosure, or treat the files as leverage.

“The president now has two options,” Jones said, adding: “Trump could say, ‘Justice be done, may the heavens fall, destroy the Deep State with this information.’ They probably would kill him, they already tried,” Or he takes the file and uses it to blackmail them with how huge this is.”

He then argued that Trump’s biggest messaging mistake is trying to wave the whole thing away as a hoax. “I get when Trump says it’s a Russiagate because it is a rat hole,” Jones said, continuing: “He should articulate that, instead of, instead of just saying it’s all a hoax, which is the number one thing in polling, pissing people off after the economy.”

Jones also predicted Democrats will turn the issue into wall-to-wall hearings and political theater. “Congress said they’re going to go to war with this and tee this up to make it the major issue,” he said. “So, they just walked right into the trap.”

Where Jones is not wrong is that the Epstein saga has been a disaster for Trump, Pam Bondi and Kash Patel. During the campaign, they promised full disclosure and Bondi even went on cable news to hype up the release even more before their sudden reversal, which left many of Trump’s closest MAGA allies turning on him.