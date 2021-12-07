Khloe Kardashian Keeps Calm Amidst Tristan Thompson's Cheating Drama

Khloe Kardashian is over Tristan's embarrassing behavior as he fathers a child for the third time with another woman. If you don't know about this couple, here's a background on the situation.

The Sacramento Kings player admitted in Court proceedings on Dec. 3 to having sexual relations with personal trainer Maralee Nichols while in a relationship with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star. Unfortunately, this isn't the first cheating scandal Khloe and Tristan have faced as a couple.

News of the pregnancy upset the 37-year-old Revenge Body With Khloe host. A source told ­­People she "was upset to find out he cheat again," and "she just can't believe the he's going to be a dad again." Another source, however, gives a differing opinion saying the 30-year-old basketballer wasn't involved with his baby mother at the time.