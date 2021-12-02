Halle Berry Signs Multi-Year Deal With Netflix After Directorial Debut in 'Bruised'

Fresh off of her directorial debut in Bruised, Deadline reports Halle Berry has signed a multi-year deal with Netflix, which will follow Berry as she both stars in and produces a series of upcoming films.

According to the outlet's November 30 report, Berry's latest film for the streaming giant, Bruised, which was released earlier this month, hit the number one spot for Netflix and landed at the number two position on its Top 10 Global English Film List.

The film also hit the top spot in 21 countries and was streamed for 47.7 million hours in the first five days.

Halle Berry Also Starred in and Produced 'Bruised'

Shutterstock | 842284

In Bruised, which was written by Michelle Rosenfarb, Berry is seen in the character of Jackie Justice, an MMA fighter who takes authority, both in the ring and out of the ring -- even after being counted out by many.

Also named as producers of the film, alongside Berry, who had several responsibilities to the project, both in front of the camera and behind the scenes, are Basil Iwaynk, Brad Feinstein, Guymon Casady, Linda Gottlieb, Erica Lee, Gillian G. Hormel, Paris Kassidokostas-Latsis, and Terry Douglas.

'Bruised' Was First Seen at the 2020 Toronto Film Festival

Shutterstock | 842245

Prior to Berry's directorial debut on Netflix on November 24, Bruised made its world premiere at the 2020 Toronto Film Festival and was released in select theaters on November 17.

“My directorial debut, Bruised, was a labor of love and I knew that Scott [Stuber] and Ted [Sarandos] would treat it with great care,” Berry said. “The Netflix team has not only been collaborative and creative, but extremely passionate and a delight to work with. I am beyond grateful for the partnership and look forward to telling more stories together.”

Netflix is Thrilled to Be Partnering With Halle Berry

Shutterstock | 564025

"There are few people with a career like Halle Berry. She’s an award winning actress, producer and as audiences saw this past week, she’s an incredible director,” Scott Stuber, Head of Global Film at Netflix, added. “We’re thrilled to be in her corner as she delivers power in front of and behind the camera in Bruised and look forward to telling more stories together.”

As fans of Berry will recall, the actress made waves in 2002 when she became the first Black woman to receive the Best Actress Award at the Oscars for her role in Monster’s Ball.

Halle Berry's Resume is Certainly Impressive

Shutterstock | 921176

In addition to her first Oscar, Berry has nabbed a number of other awards, including an Emmy, a Golden Globe, a Peabody, six NAACP Image Awards, the Palm Springs Film Festival’s Desert Palm Achievement Award, and the Costume Designers Guild’s Spotlight Award, to name a few.

Among the many accolades on her acting resume are four X-Men films, HBO's Introducing Dorothy Dandridge, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, Frankie & Alice, Catwoman, Die Another Day, Swordfish, Jungle Fever, and Losing Isaiah.

