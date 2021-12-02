Halle Berry Signs Multi-Year Deal With Netflix After Directorial Debut in 'Bruised'

Fresh off of her directorial debut in Bruised, Deadline reports Halle Berry has signed a multi-year deal with Netflix, which will follow Berry as she both stars in and produces a series of upcoming films.

According to the outlet's November 30 report, Berry's latest film for the streaming giant, Bruised, which was released earlier this month, hit the number one spot for Netflix and landed at the number two position on its Top 10 Global English Film List.

The film also hit the top spot in 21 countries and was streamed for 47.7 million hours in the first five days.