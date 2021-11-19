WWE Rumors: Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch At Wrestlemania 38?

There have been rumors swirling in almost every event since Rhonda left, of her impending return. But now it could be the first time it’s actually picking up steam as she was called out by Becky Lynch for a match at Wrestlemania 38. A full three years since her last match in the company. If she were to return, setting up this mega match with Becky Lynch could be one of the highlights of WrestleMania this year. They would have absolutely no problem tearing the house down in front of a hot crowd. The hard part of it is just trying to figure out how to get the match set up in a story line.