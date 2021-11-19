WWE Rumors: Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch At Wrestlemania 38?

Becky Lynch has seemingly called out one of her oldest rivals in the WWE. Despite her ongoing feud with Charlotte Flair that is set to culminate at this year‘s Survivor Series pay-per-view she already has her eyes looking ahead towards Wrestlemania season as she has called out Ronda Rousey to return at Wrestlemania 38. However, it is very unlikely that Rousey returns to the ring as it has been over two years, nearly 3 in fact since we have seen the rowdy one inside a WWE ring. However, if she did return this match would be an instant classic waiting to happen