Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Double-Date with Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper on 'Secret' Getaway

While many speculated about Gigi Hadid and her friends taking a trip to Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, with some celebrities, the details were still murky until she eventually revealed more about the trip. Hadid shared pictures from the getaway, and it seemed as though the model was with Bradley Cooper and another couple, believed to be Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. These rumors arose because Hadid didn't share any photos featuring the other couple, only images of herself and other individuals, including what seemed to be a pair of children with a cake, so people took it upon themselves to figure out the mystery.

"twas my bday (week) feelin so grateful," Hadid captioned the images according to Page Six. During her time in the seaside city of California's Monterey Peninsula, the model was spotted happily hiking along a trail, sporting a black satin top and a jacket tied around her waist in one of her selfies. Reports suggest that Swift and Kelce traveled independently from Hadid and the rest of the group, although they did rendezvous in Carmel. Donna Kelce, the mother of the Chiefs tight end, reportedly mentioned the two couples' visit to the beach town, as reported by Elle.

A keen observer also caught sight of the Cruel Summer singer dining with Kelce at the local restaurant La Bicyclette. Additionally, Hadid shared a snapshot from her birthday celebrations in Las Vegas, hinting that she and Cooper might have joined Swift and Kelce in Sin City. The older sister of Bella Hadid even included a photo featuring a grand casino-themed birthday cake adorned with poker chips and an edible rendition of the iconic "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Nevada" sign found on Las Vegas Boulevard South.

In another celebratory moment, Hadid extinguished a birthday candle after making a wish over a tempting dessert at a chic restaurant. Moreover, when the model shared a picture from her Las Vegas trip during her birthday festivities, it prompted widespread speculation about the possible presence of the singer and NFL star on the same excursion. While Hadid's slideshow conspicuously lacked any photos of Cooper, suggesting her ongoing commitment to keeping their relationship private, it's evident that she has introduced him into her social circles, hinting at the seriousness of their bond. Meanwhile, Swift and Kelce were notably in Vegas to attend the gala fundraiser for his teammate Patrick Mahomes' 15 and the Mahomies Foundation last weekend.

Swift and Kelce began their relationship discreetly last summer, making it public in September 2023, and Hadid and Cooper have been romantically linked since last October and appear to be deepening their relationship with each passing moment. However, it is to be noted that Hadid has not yet posted her rumored boyfriend on her social media handle, indicating that the couple is looking to keep things private for the moment.