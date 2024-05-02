When Gwen Stefani Called Husband Blake Shelton a ‘Loser’ as they Battled It Out on a Game Show

After exiting The Voice, country singer Blake Shelton has been hosting his celebrity-themed game show - Barmageddon. Monday's episode saw a special guest battle it out on the sets of the USA TV Network show. His wife Gwen Stefani appeared as one of the participants. A montage film featuring the married pair competing against each other in the game show's matches was recently shared by the network on social media. In the clips, the couple was caught in a funny banter. Stefani mocked Shelton and repeatedly called him a loser.

"You're going down," Blake told Gwen at one point. In another clip, the Rich Girl hitmaker was heard telling her husband that he "really sucked" during a game. The Instagram post was captioned, "@BlakeShelton versus @GwenStefani on #Barmageddon is something we never knew we needed. The competition kicks off Monday at 11/10c on @USANetwork!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by USA Network (@usanetwork)

As per The US Sun, excited fans gushed over the couple's chemistry. "Don’t know who I’m rooting for I guess whoever plays the best!!!" one fan wrote. A second fan added, "I’m so excited!!!" While a third fan agreed, "Lol soo good!"

Stars battle against each other in pub-based challenges on the bar themed celebrity game show, which debuted on December 5, 2022. Barmageddon, which was co-created by Blake, Carson Daly, and Lee Metzger, has a large number of special guests. One of Blake's several pub locations, Ole Red in Nashville, Tennessee, serves as the filming setting for the series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by USA Network (@usanetwork)

"I’m excited about Barmageddon and can’t wait for friends, old and new, to join my buddy Carson and me for some drinks, music, and high-spirited fun at Ole Red," the Grammy Award nominee had told back then. Shelton continued, "Nashville is known for great music and hospitality, which makes it the perfect setting." Carson added, "Blake, Lee, and I wanted to create a show where the audience can feel like they’re hanging out with us at Ole Red in Nashville, having a drink and cheering on friends as they compete in the ultimate test of athleticism and endurance — bar games."

"In Barmageddon, no one has an advantage," Blake had teased of season 2 to TV Line. "You can’t practice our games and we don’t let anyone try them before they come to Nashville."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by USA Network (@usanetwork)

Meanwhile, as per Billboard, the Just A Girl songstress had revealed that Shelton has 'changed her life'. “I didn’t see any of this coming with Blake. This was just a big old ‘What?’ It was an amazing gift to experience love like that for the first time,” Stefani recalled falling in love with Shelton. She added, “He’s changed my life … when I started dating Blake, that’s when I felt home, like, ‘Oh, this is where I’m supposed to be, with this guy."

“I was really weirded out like, ‘What’s it going to be like without Blake?’ But we are having so much fun,” she said. Following her husband's departure from The Voice after 23 seasons, Stefani is serving as a coach for this season.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Emma McIntyre

Editor's note: This article was originally published on November, 21, 2023. It has since been updated.