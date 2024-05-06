5 Strange Details of Cheryl Hines and RFK Jr.'s Marriage That No One Really Talks About

5 Weird Things in RFK Jr. and Cheryl Hines' Relationship

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Jeff Kravitz

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has found unwavering support from his wife, Cheryl Hines, as he embarks on his controversial presidential bid. The Curb Your Enthusiasm star has stood by her husband throughout the 2024 campaign, but her support predates his foray into politics. Despite it being an unexpected pairing of an actor and a politician, their marriage has been marked by peculiarities that highlight their weird dynamic. When they first crossed paths, they were married to other people. However, when they reconnected in 2011, they were both single and available. So, let's take a look into their unusual relationship.

1. Kennedy Jr. Blamed Hines for a COVID-19 Vaccine Rule

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Andrew Lichtenstein

Guests at a holiday gathering at Kennedy Jr.'s residence were allegedly instructed to either get tested for COVID-19 or show proof of vaccination. This directive contradicted his previous statements regarding vaccination, as noted by The Week. Kennedy Jr. attributed this decision to his wife, Hines, whom he wed in 2014. He claimed that the event was organized for her friends in the entertainment sector and that he was unaware of the specifics of the invitation. "I guess I'm not always the boss at my own house," he said. Hines later clarified that the vaccine requirement was not a strict rule for attending her party.

2. Hines Slammed Kennedy Jr. for His Holocaust Remark

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Gilbert Carrasquillo

Hines strongly criticized her husband for making offensive anti-vaccination comments that drew comparisons to the Holocaust. According to The Hill, she condemned his remarks as both reprehensible and insensitive. In an anti-vaccine rally in Washington, Kennedy Jr. had said, “Even in Hitler’s Germany, you could hide in the attic like Anne Frank did." In response, Hines tweeted, "My husband's reference to Anne Frank at a mandate rally in D.C. was reprehensible and insensitive. The atrocities that millions endured during the Holocaust should never be compared to anyone or anything. His opinions are not a reflection of my own."

3. Kennedy Jr. Offered to Separate From Hines

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Dia Dipasupil

Kennedy Jr. reportedly volunteered to publicly announce a separation from his wife, Hines, in an attempt to shield her from criticism stemming from his political statements, as per Variety. He reflected, “I saw how it was affecting her life, and I said to her, ‘We should just announce that we are separated,’ so that you can have some distance from me…We wouldn’t really be doing anything, we would just — I felt so desperate about protecting her at a time when my statements and my decisions were impacting her.” However, Hines allegedly never considered the proposal.

4. Kennedy Jr. Was Reportedly Having an Affair

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Roy Rochlin

Kennedy Jr. has garnered a reputation for engaging in multiple extramarital affairs, as detailed by The List. Despite his marriage to Hines in 2014, there are allegations that she has confronted him about his infidelity, a recurring issue in all of his relationships. In a particular instance, just two months before Kennedy Jr. and Hines got married, reports surfaced of his affair with socialite Chelsea Chapman Kirwan. According to a source, Kirwan, who was married to a plastic surgeon at the time, had been involved with Kennedy Jr. for two years.

5. Larry David Didn't Want Hines to Date Kennedy Jr.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Joshua Blanchard

Larry David initially introduced Hines and Kennedy Jr., but when he discovered that they had started dating, he tried to intervene. Hines shared on Alec Baldwin's podcast that she confided in David about her feelings for Kennedy Jr. In response, he asserted, "That's a terrible idea. No, no, no, don't get involved, that's a terrible idea." Hines also revealed that David was merely joking about his supposed disapproval of her relationship with Kennedy Jr. According to Nicki Swift, she said, "It's part of the fun of Larry. You just know no matter what you say to him, he's going to say, 'Why would you do that? Are you crazy?'"