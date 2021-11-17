Thylane Blondeau: 10 Surprising Facts About The 'World's Most Beautiful Girl'

Thylane Blondeau is more than just a pretty face. The 20-year-old French model, who went viral after topping TC Candler’s coveted "100 Most Beautiful Faces" list at the age of just 6 and has since worked with prestigious brands such as L’Oreal, Chanel, Ralph Lauren, Lacoste, Dolce & Gabbana, and Versace, is a woman of many talents.

The Aix-en-Provence native, who snatched her second "World's Most Beautiful Girl" title at 17, has her own clothing brand, No Smile, with the blue-eyed beauty often modeling her designs on Instagram for her 4.7 million followers.

She's also a huge Justin Bieber fan, fangirling about his smile on social media back in 2015.

With her career taking off at a very tender age, the Parisian model has been very mindful about her education, with Hype reporting she was homeschooled.

Here are seven other surprising facts about Thylane.