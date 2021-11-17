Thylane Blondeau: 10 Surprising Facts About The 'World's Most Beautiful Girl'

Entertainment
Alexandra Lozovschi

Thylane Blondeau is more than just a pretty face. The 20-year-old French model, who went viral after topping TC Candler’s coveted "100 Most Beautiful Faces" list at the age of just 6 and has since worked with prestigious brands such as L’Oreal, Chanel, Ralph Lauren, Lacoste, Dolce & Gabbana, and Versace, is a woman of many talents.

The Aix-en-Provence native, who snatched her second "World's Most Beautiful Girl" title at 17, has her own clothing brand, No Smile, with the blue-eyed beauty often modeling her designs on Instagram for her 4.7 million followers.

She's also a huge Justin Bieber fan, fangirling about his smile on social media back in 2015.

With her career taking off at a very tender age, the Parisian model has been very mindful about her education, with Hype reporting she was homeschooled.

Here are seven other surprising facts about Thylane.

Catwalk Debut At 4

Shutterstock | 2131613

Thylane was just 3-years-old when she was discovered by a Jean-Paul Gaultier scout, with the youngster making her runway debut at the age of 4. She later went on to sign with IMG Models, who also rep Gigi and Bella Hadid, eventually joining Gigi on the catwalk.

In 2017, she was cast in Dolce & Gabbana's spring/summer campaign alongside Zendaya, Rafferty Law, and Lucky Blue Smith, making her adult runway debut for the brand at the Milan Fashion Week show that year.

Thylane, who reportedly idolizes models such as Cara Delevingne, Kendall Jenner, and Hailey Bieber, is also a Karl Lagerfeld muse, having made several appearances on the designer's front row dressed in his creations.

She now has an estimated net worth of $5 million.

She Has One Sibling

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:ThylaneBlondeau2018.jpg

The daughter of famous parents, Thylane was used to the high-life from an early age. Her father is Premier League footballer Patrick Blondeau, whereas her mom is fashion designer and TV presenter Véronika Loubry, who was also a model.

Thylane has a younger brother, Ayrton Blondeau, 14, with the big sis often sharing childhood photos of the two on social media. The siblings were recently featured on their mom's Instagram feed during a family breakfast at Cheval Blanc Paris. See the photo below.

Aside from being very close with her family, the glamorous model is also in a happy romantic relationship and is engaged to Parisian DJ, Benjamin Attal.

Friends With Brooklyn Beckham

Shutterstock | 2131613

Not many people know this but Thylane has a close friendship with Victoria and David Beckham's son, Brooklyn Beckham. The two are reportedly neighbors at her home in Kensington High Street in West London, with the model telling The Telegraph: “Brooklyn Beckham lives next to my house. He’s a good friend of mine.”

Thylane, who also has a chic apartment in Paris, is also tight with Kaia Gerber and Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis, the son of Daniel Day-Lewis. Gabriel-Kane was part of the same Dolce & Gabbana campaign as Thylane, with the 20-year-old dubbing him her "best friend" in a BTS snap from February 2017, given below.

Another close friend of Thylane's is her "supermodel twin", Victoria's Secret Angel Barbara Palvin.

'Vogue' Controversy At 10

Shutterstock | 758458

Her early modeling work was met with controversy after Thylane appeared in the Vogue Paris supplement, Vogue Enfants, at the age of 10. In the photo shoot, the tiny model was all dolled up with makeup and wore a gold dress with high heels. The shoot was criticized and accused of sexualizing children, per Glamour.

However, Thylane's mother defended the pictures: “I understand that this could seem shocking. I admit I myself was shocked during the photoshoot. But let me be precise: the only thing that shocked me is that the necklace she wore was worth €3million!”

Acting Debut At 14

Shutterstock | 842245

Thylane is passionate about more than just modeling. She broke into acting at the age of 15, starring in the 2015 French film Belle & Sebastian: The Adventure Continues, according to her IMDb page.

The Parisian beauty reportedly idolizes Angelina Jolie, telling Teen Vogue: “Angelina Jolie is my ultimate goal as an actress. If I could co-star with anyone, it would of course be her. And Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Johnny Depp.”

Below is a photo of a 15-year-old Thylane, taken in Los Angeles.

Plays Piano & Drums

Shutterstock | 842245

Thylane's many talents go beyond modeling and acting. The catwalk sensation is trained in classical dance. On top of that, she's musically gifted, playing the piano and drums. The 20-year-old has also dabbled in making vlogs on YouTube.

Body Positivity Advocate

Shutterstock | 842245

The gorgeous model is a body positivity advocate and has very down-to-earth views about masking it in the modeling industry.

“I don’t want to be skinny. Even if people are like, ‘she’s not that skinny, she can’t do this show,’ I’m just like, ‘ok fine, I’m not going to do that show,'" Thylane told The Telegraph. "I’m not going to be skinny and not eat for them. If I want to eat, I can eat. I eat burgers. I’m not going to change this ever.”

Has A Clothing Line

She is also the founder of “No Smile”, a clothing line whose designs are all imagined and made in Paris.

Justin Bieber Fan

She's got Bieber Fever She luuuuurves a bit of Biebs, once fangirling on Instagram over his smile.

She's Engaged

