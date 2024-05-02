Chicago’s Apparent Anguish at an Event Had People Questioning Mom Kim Kardashian’s Parenting Skills

After attending Mariah Carey's Merry Christmas One and All! performance at the Hollywood Bowl with kids Chicago and North on November 17, 2023, Kim Kardashian posted footage from the evening on Instagram. She holds North while crooning along to numerous of Carey's music videos.

As reported by The Sun, Kim uploaded many Instagram Stories from Mariah's performance in Los Angeles.

North West, Kim's 10-year-old daughter, wore a silver choker necklace with her hair in braids while seemingly belting out words to the songs. She was with her female friend and Dream Kardashian, Rob, and Blac Chyna's 6-year-old kid. Kim's 5-year-old daughter Chicago completed the gang, and she sat on mom Kim's lap.

Chicago, dressed in a fluffy coat like her mother's, was clearly not having as much fun, as she was seen leaning on Kim in one clip, with the song It's A Wrap playing in the background. The child looked exhausted and teary-eyed as she wiped her eyes and blinked away the last of her tears. Her eyes were watering and she yawned.

Fans were angry and confused over why Kim didn't take her kid Chicago home and shared their thoughts on Reddit. One fan wrote, "Chi is yawning away and ready for bedtime. Couldn't Kim have used another adult as her sidekick instead of her child?" Another one commented, "But what is the need for sharing every little thing she does? Is she not able to enjoy the concert with her daughter without documenting it for other people to see? If it is indeed for her daughter, why sharing?"

A third user wrote, "Lmao first off, she’s obviously not having fun. She’s sleepy as hell. Secondly, think about Chi’s age and who Mariah Carey is. Mariah Carey was popular in the 90s. That’s way before Chi was born. This is like old old OLD lady music to her! I think about my childhood and would have been so fucking bored if my mom made me go to a concert late at night by musicians of the 1940s!"

The festive tour, which began on Wednesday, will take Carey all across the United States and Canada before culminating on December 17 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The artist has officially announced the release of her own Barbie, which will sell for $75 and include a shimmering red dress befitting a famous performer.

Recently, she revealed to People, "As a little girl, I didn’t have a lot of toys or things. The one thing I really wanted was Superstar Barbie. When I first started working with the people at Barbie, they sent me a bunch of Superstar Barbies and it was really sweet." When asked about her doll, she replied, "I had some notes, yeah. The hair, other things. But When I saw my doll, I was like, 'Oh my gosh, this is so cute.' Because it's based on the Christmas dress that I wear in the second 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' video, which was directed by Joseph Kahn."

