Kourtney Kardashian Asks Kylie Jenner to Modify the Detail on Her Khy Line as She Reveals Post-baby Figure

Kourtney Kardashian recently asked her sister and beauty mogul, Kylie Jenner to assist her with the modifications in detailing of her pair of jeans from Khy line. The brand is a new venture initiated by Jenner, who readily accepted her sister's request as she flaunts her body after being blessed with a baby boy as reported by The U.S. Sun.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kelly Sullivan

Jenner, aged 26, distributed packages to her family, friends, and preferred influencers to promote her latest line. Among the recipients was Kardashian, aged 45, who showcased a pair of dark wash Khy baggy jeans in two Instagram Stories posts. In a mirror selfie, Kardashian proudly displayed her post-partum figure, highlighting significant weight loss since the birth of her son Rocky in November 2023.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Steve Granitz

The Kardashians star and Poosh founder captioned the carousel, "@khy these are cute but...." In another image, she focused on the front right pocket of the pants, revealing the yellow-threaded embroidery of her previous initials "KK." The new mum then proceeded to ask Jenner, "Do you think I can get a KB instead? @khy," as she requested a little modification. Jenner recently promoted her brand Khy as she posed in a pair of jeans and posted on her social media handle of Instagram.

The post is captioned, "@khy drop 005 in collaboration with @natashazinkomagazin launching TOMORROW 9 am PST. Preview the collection and sign up for early access now on khy.com," as fans posted their views on the baggy jeans promotion by Kylie Cosmetics founder. User @bariisha wrote, "Why did they edit her to be so skinny? she’s beautiful the way she is." While another user @kailiinicole wrote, "This right here is the reason why a vast majority of the female youth have eating disorders… I thought we were getting past the Victoria Secret stigma," as she called her out for promoting unreal beauty standards.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

Kardashian, who recently became a mother to her first child with husband Travis Barker, Rocky, shared a message promoting postpartum body positivity. She reposted this heartfelt message from her most recent Instagram feed post onto her Story. "Dear new mommies, Your body is beautiful at all stages," wrote the beauty influencer. "During pregnancy as we are glowing and growing, postpartum as we are healing and shrinking, and then that period I find the hardest as our bodies are still adjusting. And if you're breastfeeding, that's a whole other part of it. I try to be kind to myself as my body finds a new normal. The pressure put on us to bounce back when everything is new and different isn't realistic. Life is beautiful, you are beautiful. Just a little reminder (for me too)," she further added according to The U.S. Sun.