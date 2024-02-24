Kylie Jenner’s ‘Uncomfortable’ Pose in Khy Ad Raises Concerns Among Fans: "She Can’t Lie Down!"

Kylie Jenner, the famous reality TV personality and entrepreneur, recently stirred up a wave of concern among her fans with her latest promotional video for her clothing brand, KHY. The video was supposed to showcase her new collection ahead of its release but instead sparked worries about her well-being as she appeared to struggle with some of the clothing items.

In the video shared on Instagram, Jenner revealed several styles from her upcoming KHY Drop 004 collection, featuring a range of outfits including a white dress and workout ensembles. She captioned her post, "I couldn’t be more excited to share this collection with you. KHY DROP 004. coming 2/28."

While the 26-year-old star shared her excitement about the collection in the captions, fans could not help but notice her apparent discomfort in some of the shots, specifically when she was seen writhing on the floor.

Image Source: Instagram | Photo by @kyliejenner

Expressing their concerns on a Reddit chat room, fans pointed out Jenner’s perceived discomfort, especially as she struggled to lie down properly. One fan commented, "This photo makes me so uncomfortable. It looks like she can't even lie down properly."

Another wrote, "That looks uncomfortable af. Her a** is so big, that her upper body is completely off the floor. Yikes." This is not the first time Jenner’s body has been a topic of discussion. In a recent promotional clip for her clothing line, she flaunted a pair of black seamless leggings, revealing that she wears a size medium. She revealed, "They had to replace every other legging in my closet, and that's what they did."

This look of kylie jenner pic.twitter.com/1vK5WUOaWX — pop vibes (@popsvibe) February 23, 2024

Plastic surgeon Dr. Barrett, in an interview with The Sun, shared skepticism about Jenner’s claims of no surgical enhancements, indicating that her curvaceous body may have been achieved through procedures like liposuction and fat transfer.

Dr. Barrett revealed, "Her hip and waist proportions appear to be altered. She has a great shape but it doesn't appear to be god-given. This is typically achieved with a Brazilian butt lift procedure. I can tell without a doubt in my mind that she has had liposuction in her abdomen, and her flanks, and fat transferred to her buttocks. There's no other way you can go from a straight-shaped body to this curvaceous body without that procedure."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Leon Bennett

While Jenner has ferociously denied undergoing plastic surgery, insisting that fillers were her only beauty indulgence. She revealed, “People think I fully went under the knife and completely reconstructed my face, which is completely false. I’m terrified! I would never. They don’t understand what good hair and makeup and, like, fillers, can really do. It’s fillers. I’m not denying that.”

Despite her assertions, some fans remain unconvinced, citing the transformative power of makeup, fillers, and possibly surgical interventions in shaping her appearance.