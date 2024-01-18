Alec Baldwin is getting viewers to take a look at his sprawling New York property as he attempts to sell it! The actor recently starred in a promotional real estate film to attract prospective purchasers who could be interested in his $19 million Hamptons home. The 30 Rock star gave a quick outside tour of his for-sale property and talked about his origins in the famous New York City vacation spot. “Hey, I’m Alec Baldwin,” he said in the YouTube video posted by the real estate company Saunders & Associates, reported PageSix.

Also Read: Alec Baldwin is Reportedly Charging a Six-Figure Amount Per Episode for His Family Reality TV Show

Baldwin shared that since 1982, he has moved around various houses. He continued by reflecting fondly on his happy recollections of his “younger” days when he would “sleep all morning and lay on the beach” all day. “This place is the best,” he whispered to the camera.

Baldwin claimed to have acquired his "first house" on Montauk Highway and lived there for "about seven or eight years" before acquiring his most recent property. The 65-year-old Emmy winner was then shown in the background standing outside his $19 million mansion in Amagansett, New York. The 10,000-square-foot mansion has five bedrooms, a movie theater, a spacious dining room, a wooden library, a wine-tasting area, and other amenities, the listing describes.

Alec Baldwin reintroduce his Hamptons home back on the market with a $10 million price cut and he made a promotional video of his property all by himself pic.twitter.com/ND53HhwWP5 — X Viral News (@XViralNews7) January 17, 2024

The estate also boasts a huge pool, a hot tub, a covered pavilion, a screened-in porch, a vegetable garden, and balconies that are connected to several of the bedrooms. Since listing the house for $10 million more in September 2022, the Departed star has been working on selling it, now totaling a shocking $19 million.

Also Read: When Barack Obama Shaded Donald Trump Over His Snide Remark for Popular Sketch Show - SNL

“I bought this house back in 1995,” he said in the video as he stood outside of the opulent house. “I put this addition on the eastern side of the property in 1996, and my wife, Hilaria, and I built this addition on the western side of the property in 2014.” The film included many aerial perspectives of the white contemporary home and the lush green grounds around it.

Also Read: Alec Baldwin's Wife Hilaria Reveals He Is Yet to Have Vasectomy After Having 7 Kids: "Really Scary"

“I fell in love with this place the moment I came here,” he continued, reiterating that he’s “always loved it here.” Baldwin gushed during the latter moments of the video about how he is "happiest" when he stays at the property, particularly during the "beautiful" and "peaceful" winter months.

Before being briefly taken down in November 2023, the estate was up for sale for just over a year. According to real estate documents acquired by The Post at the time, Baldwin initially advertised the property in February 2022, following his and his wife's acquisition of a $1.75 million farm in Vermont. Even though the couple moved out of their upstate New York house in 2022, they are still the owners of their luxurious $16 million Manhattan condominium.

Actor Alec Baldwin makes an estate agent’s video to shift his Hamptons home. The property was valued at $29 million (£23 million) in September 2022, but has dropped to $19 million ⬇️ https://t.co/3hgqXVv7pC — The Times and The Sunday Times (@thetimes) January 17, 2024

More from Inquisitr

Alec Baldwin Accused of Berating Server at Gala, Referred to Her as a 'Peasant'

Alec Baldwin Says He Would Have Never Spoofed Trump On ‘SNL’ Premiere If He Was ‘In Serious Trouble’